Tripp Isenhour Facts: 10 Things To Know About The Golf Channel Broadcaster
Tripp Isenhour has been a Golf Channel regular since 2008 - here are 10 things to know about the former pro
Tripp Isenhour had a successful career that included professional victories before embarking on a new career as a broadcaster. Here are 10 things to know about the American.
Tripp Isenhour Facts
1. John Henry "Tripp" Isenhour III was born on April 6 1968 in Salisbury, North Carolina.
2. He attended Georgia Tech, where he was an All-American.
3. He turned professional in 1990.
4. During his professional career, he played on both the Nationwide Tour (now the Korn Ferry Tour) and the PGA Tour.
5. His first two professional wins came in 1998 at the Trinidad Open and the Kansas Open. He then won four more times as a professional, with each coming on the Nationwide Tour between 2000 and 2006.
6. He served on the Player Advisory Council of both the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour during his professional career.
7. In 2007, he was involved in controversy when he hit a red-shouldered hawk with a golf ball while filming an educational video. After the incident, he said it had been an attempt to “get the bird to simply fly away” but instead the "one-in-a-million" shot killed the hawk.
8. In 2008, Isenhour joined the Golf Channel as a studio analyst for Golf Central. He also works as an on-course reporter for some PGA Tour events.
9. Isenhour is also a golf performance coach and is involved in an online development program, GAP Golf.
10. He considers Augusta National the greatest course in the world.
Tripp Isenhour Career Wins
|Tour
|Event
|Winning Score
|N/A
|1998 Trinidad Open
|N/A
|N/A
|1998 Kansas Open
|N/A
|Nationwide Tour
|2000 Buy.com Mississippi Gulf Coast Open
|-9 (two shots)
|Nationwide Tour
|2003 BMW Charity Pro-Am
|-18 (two shots)
|Nationwide Tour
|2006 Movistar Panama Championship
|-11 (three shots)
|Nationwide Tour
|2006 Livermore Valley Wine Country Championship
|-9 (three shots)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
