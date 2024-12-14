Tripp Isenhour Facts: 10 Things To Know About The Golf Channel Broadcaster

Tripp Isenhour had a successful career that included professional victories before embarking on a new career as a broadcaster. Here are 10 things to know about the American.

Tripp Isenhour Facts

1. John Henry "Tripp" Isenhour III was born on April 6 1968 in Salisbury, North Carolina.

2. He attended Georgia Tech, where he was an All-American.

3. He turned professional in 1990.

4. During his professional career, he played on both the Nationwide Tour (now the Korn Ferry Tour) and the PGA Tour.

5. His first two professional wins came in 1998 at the Trinidad Open and the Kansas Open. He then won four more times as a professional, with each coming on the Nationwide Tour between 2000 and 2006.

6. He served on the Player Advisory Council of both the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour during his professional career.

7. In 2007, he was involved in controversy when he hit a red-shouldered hawk with a golf ball while filming an educational video. After the incident, he said it had been an attempt to “get the bird to simply fly away” but instead the "one-in-a-million" shot killed the hawk.

8. In 2008, Isenhour joined the Golf Channel as a studio analyst for Golf Central. He also works as an on-course reporter for some PGA Tour events.

9. Isenhour is also a golf performance coach and is involved in an online development program, GAP Golf.

10. He considers Augusta National the greatest course in the world.

