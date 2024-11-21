Tony Johnstone Facts: 16 Things To Know About The Sky Sports Golf Commentator
Johnstone won 25 times around the world before calling it a day and moving into broadcasting
Tony Johnstone has one of the most recognisable voices in the game as part of the Sky Sports Golf team. Never happier when commentating on tournaments in South Africa, the man from Zimbabwe has a great passion for wildlife.
When taking a pause from the action, Johnstone enjoys educating viewers on the South African bush, picking out some of his favorite birds and animals during the coverage – and no one does that better.
Black and White just seemed to highlight the majesty of this big kudu bull. pic.twitter.com/SyRjWAjKZfNovember 20, 2024
Get to know the former player a little better with these facts.
1. Johnstone was born in Zimbabwe on 2 May, 1956.
2. He was introduced to the game by his father, who he credits for giving him his fighting qualities.
3. He went to university in Durban, South Africa, and was a member of Royal Durban Golf Club.
4. He turned professional in 1979 off plus three, and went on to win six times on what is now the DP World Tour.
5. The biggest win of his career came in 1992, when he lifted the Volvo PGA Championship title at Wentworth.
6. Johnstone also won Murphy’s Cup twice, the Portuguese Open, the Alfred Dunhill S.A. PGA, and the Qatar Masters.
7. He racked up 17 victories on the Sunshine Tour, where he topped the Order of Merit in 1988/89 and 1993/94.
8. When he was at his peak, he had one of the best short games in the world, with his bunker play a particular strength.
9. He was also known to have a bit of a temper on the golf course – something he admits he struggled with at times.
10. Johnstone was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2003, which threatened his career, but he recovered from the illness.
11. He made his Senior Tour debut in 2006.
12. He is an active ambassador for the UK’s MS Society, and he helps to raise significant funds for the charity through golf.
13. Johnstone won his first over-50s tournament in Jersey in 2008 and his second at the Travis Perkins Masters the following year.
14. In total, he made 494 European Tour appearances during his his career, and he amassed nearly €3 million in prize money.
15. He played for 35 years before retiring.
16. He served as an assistant to International team captain Nick Price in the 2017 Presidents Cup.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club.
