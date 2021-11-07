Thomas Pieters Wins First European Tour Title In Over Two Years

Thomas Pieters capitalised on some late mistakes from his nearest rivals, Matthieu Pavon and Nicolai Hojgaard, to claim his first European Tour title since the 2019 Czech Masters.

With only two holes remaining, there was a three-way tie for the lead. However, the former Ryder Cup star produced a birdie at the 17th before holing a stunning par putt at the last to win the title.

Speaking after his round, an emotional Pieters, said "It's amazing. It's felt like a long time between victories, but Adam (Caddie) and I have worked so hard and I've felt like we have deserved one.

"Winning is never easy. Coming down the stretch I saw Hojgaard up there, yet again, so I knew I needed birdies down the last two. That putt down the last was honestly fantastic!"

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Starting the final day in a share of the lead with Pavon, Pieters found himself two shots back through 11 holes, with the Frenchman at four-under for the day and Pieters two.

But, we then saw a four shot swing at the par-5 12th, with Pieters in for a birdie. Pavon would make a costly triple bogey 8, dropping him two back.

It was then Pieters' turn to make a mistake, with the 29-year-old finding water at the 14th. He soon saw himself in a three-way tie for the lead with Pavon and 20-year-old Hojgaard.

However, playing in the group ahead of Pieters and Pavon, Hojgaard would make a bogey at the last hole, setting the clubhouse target at 17-under-par.

Seconds later, yet more drama followed. As Pavon found the water at the 17th, his playing partner would hit the shot of the day, his approach shot finishing 20-feet from the flag for eagle.

With Pavon making bogey, Pieters two-putted for birdie, and a two-shot buffer playing the treacherous last.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After Pavon put his approach close, Pieters was left with a tough up-and-down for the title and, after his chip, the Belgian was still left a fair amount of work to get his par.

In a common theme throughout the back nine though, Pieters was up to the challenge, calmly rolling in his 20-foot putt to claim his fifth European Tour title.

"Walking down the 18th was nice with a two-shot lead," joked Pieters, "I was aiming for this front right portion of the green, and I thought that a bogey at the last was going to be enough.

"That shot on 17 was one of the best I've ever hit. The feeling you get when you hit that shot is amazing and that's why I play this game."