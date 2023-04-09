Why Do The Caddies Have Numbers At The Masters?
It's something unique to The Masters, where each caddie wears a number on their jumpsuit
The Masters caddies wear white jumpsuits and eagle-eyed viewers will notice that each one has a different number on their chest. But why?
It's one of the many Masters traditions and it's a very simple one. Players arrive at Augusta National on tournament week and officially register for the event at the club, and the number their caddies wear is simply dictated by which order they registered in.
There is a caveat to that though, as the defending champion's caddie always takes number '1'. This year's defending champion Scottie Scheffler and his bag man Ted Scott get that honor.
The caddie wears that number all week, and even the players' caddie, whether it's their usual caddie or a friend, partner or family member, wears it during the traditional Masters Par 3 Contest - if they play.
For the 2023 Masters, there were 88 participants at the start of the week so the highest number seen on a caddie's jumpsuit was 88. That went to Si Woo Kim and his caddie, which means that he was the last player to register.
This tradition has also spread to the Augusta National Women's Amateur, where the world's best female amateurs play two rounds at Champions Retreat before the final round at Augusta National on the Saturday before The Masters.
The ANWA started in 2019, with the debut tournament won by now-Major champion Jennifer Kupcho. It has now had four editions, with Rose Zhang winning the 2023 edition.
