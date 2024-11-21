Simon Holmes Facts: 15 Things To Know About The Famous Coach And Sky Sports Golf Presenter
The renowned coach and Sky Sports Golf analyst has worked with some of the game’s best-ever players
Regular live golf viewers will be familiar with Simon Holmes and his coaching tips and advice. He’s often on television on a Sunday evening in the UK, when Sky Sports golf shows live coverage of the PGA Tour.
During these stints, Holmes takes his place in the studio to analyse the players’ swings to give viewers more of an insight as to how the best players in the world execute certain shots.
Holmes is also a busy man away from the camera. Get to know him a little better with these facts…
1. Holmes has worked with a long list of professional golfers over the years (over 80), including Sir Nick Faldo, Seve Ballesteros, Retief Goosen, Robert Karlsson, Ernie Els, Barry Lane, Darren Clarke, Lee Westwood, Thomas Bjorn, Ian Woosnam, Soren Hansen, Jasper Parnevik, Joakim Haeggman, Bernhard Langer, and Suzann Pettersen.
2. He has previously said that he learnt the most about coaching from Faldo, the “most focused and best prepared player of his era.”
3. He's a disciple of David Leadbetter, the man behind much of Faldo's success.
4. Holmes spent most of his youth playing at Helensburgh Golf Club, before he went to study in America.
Get the top Black Friday deals right in your inbox: Sign up now!
The hottest deals and product recommendations during deals season straight to your inbox plus all the best game-changing tips, in-depth features and the latest news and insights around the game.
5. He attended Wake Forest University in North Carolina, which is where the late, great Arnold Palmer also studied.
6. In 1986, he broke both wrists after hitting a tree stump in the British Amateur Championship.
7. In 1988, he left college and went to Leadbetter's academy at Lake Nona near Orlando in Florida.
8. Holmes once reached the last 16 of the Scottish Amateur Championship.
9. He founded Simon Holmes Golf Academy in 1992, and he teaches golfers of all abilities, from beginners to tour professionals.
10. He has also taught at The Wisley, a private club south of London, England.
11. Holmes is the Chief Tuition Officer for Your Golf Travel.
12. He was coaching Langer at the time the German won The Masters in 1993.
13. Holmes was also coaching Faldo when the Englishman reeled in arch rival Greg Norman to win the 1996 Masters.
14. He’s a big fan of links golf, and says Turnberry would be up there with his favorite tracks.
15. He says his favorite golf destination to go to with his wife and two sons is Verdura Golf Resort in Sicily.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club.
-
-
The Putting Yips Made Me Do Something I Swore I'd Never Consider...
Poor form on the greens forced Elliott Heath to change his putting method. The results have been transformational...
By Elliott Heath Published
-
'I'm Not Willing To Pay That Price' - Six-Time PGA Tour Winner Rules Out Return
Hunter Mahan says he's happy in his new life as a high school golf coach and is ruling out a return to tour
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Tony Johnstone Facts: 16 Things To Know About The Sky Sports Golf Commentator
Johnstone won 25 times around the world before calling it a day and moving into broadcasting
By Michael Weston Published
-
Richard Boxall Facts: 15 Things To Know About The Former European Tour Player And Now Broadcaster With Sky
‘Boxie’ is not only a former Tour winner – he’s also part of the BAFTA-winning Sky Sports team
By Michael Weston Published
-
Jamie Spence Facts: 18 Things To Know About The Former Player And Now DP World Tour Commentator
The Englishman enjoyed a successful career as a professional before moving into broadcasting
By Michael Weston Published
-
Graham DeLaet Facts: 20 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Pro Turned Broadcaster
Graham DeLaet had a successful career in the game, but after injuries took a toll, he has stepped into a broadcasting role in recent years - here are 20 facts about him
By Mike Hall Published
-
Arron Oberholser Facts: 15 Things To Know About The PGA Tour-Winning Golf Channel Broadcaster
Arron Oberholser left his PGA Tour career behind to take up life as a Golf Channel broadcaster in 2013 – here are 15 things to know about him
By Mike Hall Published
-
Terry Gannon Facts: 15 Things To Know About The Golf Channel Broadcaster
Terry Gannon is known for his versatility in sports broadcasting, including his work on the Golf Channel
By Mike Hall Published
-
Kay Cockerill Facts: 15 Things To Know About The Golf Channel Broadcaster
Kay Cockerill has been with the Golf Channel since its inception, but she also had a successful playing career - here are 15 things to know about her
By Mike Hall Published
-
Karen Stupples Facts: 15 Things To Know About The Major-Winning Broadcaster
Karen Stupples left her professional playing career behind to take up broadcasting - here are 15 things you may not know about her
By Mike Hall Published