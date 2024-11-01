Which School Has The Most NCAA Division I Championship Golf Titles?
Many schools have won the NCAA Division I Championship title through the years, but who comes out on top?
In men’s collegiate golf, national titles have been awarded since 1897, with the NCAA overseeing proceedings since 1939.
Stanford was the first men’s NCAA Division I Championship winner, and it has gone on to claim an impressive eight in the decades since, with the most recent coming in 2019 at Blessings Golf Club in Arkansas.
The university's women’s team hasn’t been as successful since its NCAA Division I Championship began in 1982, and it didn’t win its first title until 2015. It has made up for lost time since then, though.
Its second win came in 2022 - helped by future LPGA Tour star Rose Zhang, who claimed the first of two successive individual titles that year. In 2024, Stanford claimed its third team title, beating UCLA in the final. That gave the school a combined 11 titles, but it's still only joint second on the list.
The other school in that position is Oklahoma State, having claimed 11 men’s NCAA Division I Championship titles between 1963 in 2018 (its women’s program has yet to win the title, although it has been runner-up twice).
Stanford and Oklahoma State are still five short of the University of Houston, which has the most titles in the NCAA era with 16, all of them coming in the men’s championship (the women's program only began in 2013). Its first title came in 1956, and it had collected 15 more by 1985, but it has endured a drought of almost four decades since.
Nevertheless, in that glorious 29-year spell, Houston produced several players who would become successful PGA Tour pros. Alumni of the university who attended Houston during that winning era include two-time Major winner Fuzzy Zoeller, 1992 Masters champion Fred Couples and 1995 PGA Champion Steve Elkington, who helped the team to the title in 1982, 1984, and 1985.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Much of the credit for the success of the Houston Cougars goes to the man who would become known as the Father of College Golf, Dave Williams. He secured his legacy as one of the best college golf coaches of all time thanks to his time as head coach, where he led the team to all 16 titles. He left the role in 1987 and it is likely at least part of the reason why Houston has failed to secure a title in the years since.
Regardless, Williams’ legacy can be seen throughout US college golf today, including the scoring system he devised, which is used from high school level up to the NCAA Division I.
While Houston is the clear winner since the NCAA era began, even its extraordinary achievements would be eclipsed if accounting for the men’s pre-NCAA era (between 1897 and 1938). Including those years would put Yale at the top of the list, after it won 21 titles between 1897 and 1943. All but one cam in the pre-NCAA era, and all in the men’s game.
Combined Men's And Women's NCAA Era Titles
|School
|Titles (men)
|Titles (women)
|Total
|Houston
|16
|0
|16
|Oklahoma State
|11
|0
|11
|Stanford
|8
|3
|11
|Arizona State
|2
|8
|10
|Duke
|0
|7
|7
|Florida
|5
|2
|7
|LSU
|5
|0
|5
|UCLA
|2
|3
|5
|San Jose State
|1
|3
|4
|North Texas
|4
|0
|4
|Texas
|4
|0
|4
|Wake Forest
|3
|1
|4
|Alabama
|2
|1
|3
|Georgia
|2
|1
|3
|USC
|0
|3
|3
|Augusta
|2
|0
|2
|Ohio State
|2
|0
|2
|Oklahoma
|2
|0
|2
|Pepperdine
|2
|0
|2
|Purdue
|1
|1
|2
|Arizona
|1
|0
|1
|Auburn
|1
|0
|1
|BYU
|1
|0
|1
|California
|1
|0
|1
|Clemson
|1
|0
|1
|Miami
|0
|1
|1
|Minnesota
|1
|0
|1
|Notre Dame
|1
|0
|1
|Ole Miss
|0
|1
|1
|Oregon
|1
|0
|1
|Princeton
|1
|0
|1
|SMU
|1
|0
|1
|TCU
|0
|1
|1
|Texas A&M
|1
|0
|1
|Tulsa
|0
|1
|1
|UNLV
|1
|0
|1
|Washington
|0
|1
|1
|Yale
|1
|0
|1
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
What Are Jon Rahm's Stock Yardages?
The LIV golfer is one of the game's most powerful hitters, but how far does Rahm hit every club in the bag?
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
5 Tips To Being A Perfect Golfing Playing Partner
It is not simply what score you shoot that makes for an enjoyable round
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
The Best College Golf Coaches Of All Time
There have been some top-class college golf coaches through the years – here are some of the best there have ever been
By Mike Hall Published
-
Which Golfer Has The Most College Wins In History?
Many players excelled in their college careers, but which one has more victories than any other?
By Mike Hall Published
-
Omar Morales Facts: 10 Things To Know About The UCLA Golfer
UCLA player Omar Morales has made a big impression in his amateur career, including his first collegiate victory - here are 10 things to know about the Mexican
By Mike Hall Published
-
Who Has The Most NCAA Division I Championship Titles?
The NCAA Division I Championship is the biggest tournament in college golf – here are the teams and individuals who have won it the most often through the years
By Mike Hall Published
-
What Handicap Are College Golfers?
The standard of college golf is impressive, but what handicap does a player need to reach that level?
By Mike Hall Published
-
9 Big Name Golfers Who Didn’t Go To College
Not every player who makes it in the professional game had the benefit of a college golf career - here are nine of the biggest names who made their names without taking that route
By Mike Hall Published
-
Louise Rydqvist Facts: 12 Things To Know About The Swedish Golfer
Louise Rydqvist is one of the most promising amateurs to come out of Sweden and plays for the University of South Carolina - get to know her better with these facts
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Which College Players Have Earned Tour Cards Via PGA Tour University?
PGA Tour University launched in 2020 to offer men's college golfers a clear pathway to the professional game - here are the players who have earned tour cards via its rankings so far
By Mike Hall Published