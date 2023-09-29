How To Watch Ryder Cup Day 1 live stream
The Ryder Cup starts with four foursomes matches on Thursday with Rahm and Hatton taking on Scheffler and Burns in the first game
How To Watch Ryder Cup Day 1 live stream 2023
After all the preparation, speculation, second guessing of pairings, the glitzy gala ball, the opening ceremony and all the rest of it, the action finally gets underway on Thursday morning. The morning session consists of four foursomes matches, details of which are below. In the afternoon there will be four fourball matches.
We also have details of how to watch the Ryder Cup 2023 on each of the three days.
If you're looking to watch a Ryder Cup live stream, the article below will tell you how to view all the action from Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Scroll down to the end of the article to see today's matches and tee times.
|Dates: September 29, 2023
|Venue: Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, Guidonia, Rome, Italy
|TV channel: NBC, USA Network, Peacock (US) | Sky Sports (UK)| Kayo Sports (Aus)
|Watch for free from Italy on RaiPlay
|Watch from anywhere: Use ExpressVPN
How To Watch 2023 Ryder Cup Day 1: Live Stream for free from Italy
All times CET
Friday, September 29: 6.30am-5.00pm (Rai Sport)
Viewers in Italy, the host nation, can watch the 2023 Ryder Cup for free on Rai Sport and the RaiPlay streaming service. Coverage will also be available on Sky Italia.
How To Watch A Ryder Cup Day 1 Live Stream From Outside Your Country
There are loads of easy ways to watch the Ryder Cup in 2023 – including in the US, UK, Australia and almost anywhere else – but you won't be able to tune into your regular streaming service if you're away from home because of geo-blocking. Fortunately, VPNs allow you to tune in from abroad and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.
ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. It's easy to use, boasts strong security features, is very easy to setup and is compatible with most major streaming devices, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation.
Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30 day money back guarantee. This is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months absolutely free.
Watch golf live anywhere in the world: ExpressVPN
Set your location and tune into your regular stream while you're abroad. It's the No.1 trusted VPN on the market. The yearly pass saves 49% and 3 months free - working out to just £5.35/$6.67 per month. Try out the 30 Day Risk-Free Money-Back Guarantee.
How To Watch 2023 Ryder Cup Day 1: Live Stream From The US
All times EST
Friday, September 29: 1.30am-12.00pm (USA Network)
In the US, the Peacock streaming service will be showing one match from each of the five sessions – check out the Peacock website for details. The Golf Channel will also be broadcasting from Marco Simone Golf and Country Club.
If you already have the Golf Channel as part of your cable TV package, then you're all set. If not, try a cord-cutting TV service such as fuboTV ($74.99), AT&T TV Now ($80/m) or Sling ($51/m) to watch the Golf Channel. There are no long contracts with these services. You can try them and cancel whenever you've had enough. FuboTV has a 7-day free trial.
For Sling you'll need the Sling Blue package plus the Sports Extra addon which usually has a very reasonable introductory price for your first month. Again, just cancel when you're done.
How To Watch 2023 Ryder Cup Day 1: Live Stream From The UK
All times BST
Friday, September 29: 6.00am-7.30pm (Sky Sports Golf, Sky Sports Main Event)
In the UK, Sky Sports should be your first port of call as Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event will televise action from the event. At the moment Sky has some great deals on Sky Sports for those looking to upgrade and those looking sign up to Sky for the first time.
You can get all eight Sky Sports channels in HD for just £27 a month which not only includes all the golf action, but you can also watch the football, cricket, Formula 1, NFL and a whole host of other sporting events.
For those in the UK without Sky Sports, fans will be able to watch highlights of each day's play that evening on the BBC. The first day's highlights will be shown on BBC Two at 8.30pm-10pm on Friday, September 29.
How To Watch 2023 Ryder Cup Day 1: Live Stream From Australia
All times AEST
Friday, September 29: 3.30pm-2am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)
As ever in Australia, the most comprehensive golf coverage is offered by Kayo Sports where you can watch Fox Sports. Not only can you watch the action from Rome here, it has all the PGA Tour, DP World Tour events, LPGA and the Majors.
It also offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some of its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports.
It's also good value at either $25 for Kayo One, $30 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different sporting tastes or you're splitting the cost of the subscription. There's even a free 7-day trial.
As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favorite streaming service just like they would at home if they use a VPN to watch their Ryder Cup live stream of choice.
Ryder Cup Day 1 Foursomes
Matches and tee times (PT/ET/BST/AEST):
- 10.35pm(Thu)/1.35am6.35am/3.35pm Scottie Scheffler & Sam Burns vs Jon Rahm & Tyrrell Hatton
- 10.50pm(Thu)/1.50am/6.50am/3.50pm Max Homa & Brian Harman vs Vitor Hovland & Ludvig Aberg
- 11.05pm(Thu)/2.05am/7.05am/4.05pm Rickie Fowler & Collin Morikawa vs Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka
- 11.20pm(Thu)/2.20am/7.20am/4.20pm Xander Schauffele & Patrick Cantlay vs Rory McIlroy & Tommy Fleetwood
Ryder Cup Day 1 Fourballs
Pairings will be announced after the foursomes have finished. Tee times (PT/ET/BST/AEST):
- 3.25am/6.25am/11.25am/8.25pm
- 3.40am/6.40am/11.40am/8.40pm
- 3.55am/6.55am/11.55am/8.55pm
- 4.10am/7.10am/12.10pm/9.10pm
Ryder Cup 2023: teams
Europe Ryder Cup team 2023: Luke Donald (captain); Ludvig Aberg; Matt Fitzpatrick; Tommy Fleetwood; Tyrrell Hatton; Nicolai Hojgaard; Viktor Hovland; Shane Lowry; Robert MacIntyre; Rory McIlroy; Jon Rahm; Justin Rose; Sepp Straka.
USA Ryder Cup team 2023: Zach Johnson (captain); Sam Burns; Patrick Cantlay; Wyndham Clark; Rickie Fowler; Brian Harman; Max Homa; Brooks Koepka; Collin Morikawa; Xander Schauffele; Scottie Scheffler; Jordan Spieth; Justin Thomas.
Contributing Writer Golf courses and travel are Roderick’s particular interests and he was contributing editor for the first few years of the Golf Monthly Travel Supplement. He writes travel articles and general features for the magazine, travel supplement and website. He also compiles the magazine's crossword. He is a member of Trevose Golf & Country Club and has played golf in around two dozen countries. Cricket is his other main sporting love. He is the author of five books, four of which are still in print: The Novel Life of PG Wodehouse; The Don: Beyond Boundaries; Wally Hammond: Gentleman & Player and England’s Greatest Post-War All Rounder.
