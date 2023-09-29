Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

How To Watch Ryder Cup Day 1 live stream 2023

After all the preparation, speculation, second guessing of pairings, the glitzy gala ball, the opening ceremony and all the rest of it, the action finally gets underway on Thursday morning. The morning session consists of four foursomes matches, details of which are below. In the afternoon there will be four fourball matches.

We also have details of how to watch the Ryder Cup 2023 on each of the three days.

If you're looking to watch a Ryder Cup live stream, the article below will tell you how to view all the action from Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Scroll down to the end of the article to see today's matches and tee times.

How To Watch 2023 Ryder Cup Day 1: Live Stream for free from Italy

All times CET

Friday, September 29: 6.30am-5.00pm (Rai Sport)

Viewers in Italy, the host nation, can watch the 2023 Ryder Cup for free on Rai Sport and the RaiPlay streaming service. Coverage will also be available on Sky Italia.

How To Watch A Ryder Cup Day 1 Live Stream From Outside Your Country

There are loads of easy ways to watch the Ryder Cup in 2023 – including in the US, UK, Australia and almost anywhere else – but you won't be able to tune into your regular streaming service if you're away from home because of geo-blocking. Fortunately, VPNs allow you to tune in from abroad and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.

How To Watch 2023 Ryder Cup Day 1: Live Stream From The US

All times EST

Friday, September 29: 1.30am-12.00pm (USA Network)

In the US, the Peacock streaming service will be showing one match from each of the five sessions – check out the Peacock website for details. The Golf Channel will also be broadcasting from Marco Simone Golf and Country Club.

If you already have the Golf Channel as part of your cable TV package, then you're all set. If not, try a cord-cutting TV service such as fuboTV ($74.99), AT&T TV Now ($80/m) or Sling ($51/m) to watch the Golf Channel. There are no long contracts with these services. You can try them and cancel whenever you've had enough. FuboTV has a 7-day free trial.

For Sling you'll need the Sling Blue package plus the Sports Extra addon which usually has a very reasonable introductory price for your first month. Again, just cancel when you're done.

How To Watch 2023 Ryder Cup Day 1: Live Stream From The UK

All times BST

Friday, September 29: 6.00am-7.30pm (Sky Sports Golf, Sky Sports Main Event)

In the UK, Sky Sports should be your first port of call as Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event will televise action from the event. At the moment Sky has some great deals on Sky Sports for those looking to upgrade and those looking sign up to Sky for the first time.

You can get all eight Sky Sports channels in HD for just £27 a month which not only includes all the golf action, but you can also watch the football, cricket, Formula 1, NFL and a whole host of other sporting events.

For those in the UK without Sky Sports, fans will be able to watch highlights of each day's play that evening on the BBC. The first day's highlights will be shown on BBC Two at 8.30pm-10pm on Friday, September 29.

How To Watch 2023 Ryder Cup Day 1: Live Stream From Australia

All times AEST

Friday, September 29: 3.30pm-2am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

As ever in Australia, the most comprehensive golf coverage is offered by Kayo Sports where you can watch Fox Sports. Not only can you watch the action from Rome here, it has all the PGA Tour, DP World Tour events, LPGA and the Majors.

It also offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some of its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports.

It's also good value at either $25 for Kayo One, $30 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different sporting tastes or you're splitting the cost of the subscription. There's even a free 7-day trial.

As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favorite streaming service just like they would at home if they use a VPN to watch their Ryder Cup live stream of choice.

Ryder Cup Day 1 Foursomes

Matches and tee times (PT/ET/BST/AEST):

10.35pm(Thu)/1.35am6.35am/3.35pm Scottie Scheffler & Sam Burns vs Jon Rahm & Tyrrell Hatton

Scottie Scheffler & Sam Burns vs Jon Rahm & Tyrrell Hatton 10.50pm(Thu)/1.50am/6.50am/3.50pm Max Homa & Brian Harman vs Vitor Hovland & Ludvig Aberg

Max Homa & Brian Harman vs Vitor Hovland & Ludvig Aberg 11.05pm(Thu)/2.05am/7.05am/4.05pm Rickie Fowler & Collin Morikawa vs Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka

Rickie Fowler & Collin Morikawa vs Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka 11.20pm(Thu)/2.20am/7.20am/4.20pm Xander Schauffele & Patrick Cantlay vs Rory McIlroy & Tommy Fleetwood

Ryder Cup Day 1 Fourballs

Pairings will be announced after the foursomes have finished. Tee times (PT/ET/BST/AEST):

3.25am/6.25am/11.25am/8.25pm

3.40am/6.40am/11.40am/8.40pm

3.55am/6.55am/11.55am/8.55pm

4.10am/7.10am/12.10pm/9.10pm

Ryder Cup 2023: teams

Europe Ryder Cup team 2023: Luke Donald (captain); Ludvig Aberg; Matt Fitzpatrick; Tommy Fleetwood; Tyrrell Hatton; Nicolai Hojgaard; Viktor Hovland; Shane Lowry; Robert MacIntyre; Rory McIlroy; Jon Rahm; Justin Rose; Sepp Straka.

USA Ryder Cup team 2023: Zach Johnson (captain); Sam Burns; Patrick Cantlay; Wyndham Clark; Rickie Fowler; Brian Harman; Max Homa; Brooks Koepka; Collin Morikawa; Xander Schauffele; Scottie Scheffler; Jordan Spieth; Justin Thomas.

