Which Golf Courses Are Hosting Future PGA Championships?
We take a look at where the PGA Championship heads to in the coming years, which includes an exciting new course in Texas
The PGA of America clearly likes to have all of its ducks in a row and allow itself plenty of time to plan for future Championships. After the 105th edition of the event comes to a close on Sunday, attention will quickly turn to next year’s edition, when the PGA Championship heads to Louisville, Kentucky and Valhalla Golf Club. A number of other future venues have also been locked in. In fact, we know where the tournament will be played for several years to come.
2024, Valhalla Golf Club, Louisville, Kentucky
The last time the PGA Championship was held at the Jack Nicklaus-designed Valhalla, Rory McIlroy lifted the Wanamaker Trophy for a second time. Tiger Woods (2000) and Mark Brooks (1996) also won the Championship here, and it played host to the Ryder Cup in 2008, which was won by the U.S.
2025, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina
The PGA Championship will return to Quail Hollow for the second time in 2025. Justin Thomas was victorious here in May 2017, when he finished two shots clear of Francesco Molinari, Louis Oosthuizen and Patrick Reed. Founded in 1959, the course, which was originally designed by famed golf course architect George Cobb, is widely regarded as one of the finest layouts in the southeastern United States.
2026, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pennsylvania
Donald Ross-designed Aronimink will be the first venue to stage each of the PGA of America’s three rotating Major Championships (PGA Championship, KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship and KPMG Women’s PGA Championship). Sei Young Kim won the 2020 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship when there were no fans present because of the Covid pandemic.
2027 & 2034, PGA Frisco, Frisco, Texas
The PGA will be bringing two Championships to the Gil Hanse-designed East Course at PGA Frisco, which will run more than 7,600 yards from the tips. According to Golf Digest, the Ryder Cup will also likely visit Texas further down the line. Frisco is the new HQ for the PGA of America.
2028, The Olympic Club, Lake Course, San Francisco, California
The Olympic Club boasts a storied history and a long list of champions. Although it will be the first time that the PGA Championship visits the Lake Course, many will remember it for its US Open victors, with Webb Simpson being the last of these in 2012.
2029, Baltusrol Golf Club, Lower Course, Springfield, New Jersey
The 2029 PGA Championship will be staged on Baltusrol’s famed Lower Course, which is an A.W. Tillinghast design. This will be Baltusrol’s third PGA Championship, with Phil Mickelson (2005) and Jimmy Walker (2016) both enjoying victories at the historic club.
2030, Congressional Country Club Club, Bethesda, Maryland
The Blue Course has already hosted three U.S. Opens and a PGA Championship. Extensively renovated by Andrew Green in 2020-21, it will host eight upcoming PGA of America events, including two National Championships, five Major Championships and the 2037 Ryder Cup.
