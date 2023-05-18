Which Golf Courses Are Hosting Future PGA Championships?

The PGA of America clearly likes to have all of its ducks in a row and allow itself plenty of time to plan for future Championships. After the 105th edition of the event comes to a close on Sunday, attention will quickly turn to next year’s edition, when the PGA Championship heads to Louisville, Kentucky and Valhalla Golf Club. A number of other future venues have also been locked in. In fact, we know where the tournament will be played for several years to come.

2024, Valhalla Golf Club, Louisville, Kentucky

Rory McIlroy lifts the famous trophy in 2014 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The last time the PGA Championship was held at the Jack Nicklaus-designed Valhalla, Rory McIlroy lifted the Wanamaker Trophy for a second time. Tiger Woods (2000) and Mark Brooks (1996) also won the Championship here, and it played host to the Ryder Cup in 2008, which was won by the U.S.

2025, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina

A 24-year-old Justin Thomas wins at Quail Hollow (Image credit: Getty Images)

The PGA Championship will return to Quail Hollow for the second time in 2025. Justin Thomas was victorious here in May 2017, when he finished two shots clear of Francesco Molinari, Louis Oosthuizen and Patrick Reed. Founded in 1959, the course, which was originally designed by famed golf course architect George Cobb, is widely regarded as one of the finest layouts in the southeastern United States.

2026, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pennsylvania

Sei Young Kim wins at Aronimink during the pandemic (Image credit: Getty Images)

Donald Ross-designed Aronimink will be the first venue to stage each of the PGA of America’s three rotating Major Championships (PGA Championship, KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship and KPMG Women’s PGA Championship). Sei Young Kim won the 2020 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship when there were no fans present because of the Covid pandemic.

2027 & 2034, PGA Frisco, Frisco, Texas

Architect Gil Hanse on the new site at PGA Frisco (Image credit: Getty Images)

The PGA will be bringing two Championships to the Gil Hanse-designed East Course at PGA Frisco, which will run more than 7,600 yards from the tips. According to Golf Digest, the Ryder Cup will also likely visit Texas further down the line. Frisco is the new HQ for the PGA of America.

2028, The Olympic Club, Lake Course, San Francisco, California

Webb Simpson conquers The Olympic Club in 2012 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Olympic Club boasts a storied history and a long list of champions. Although it will be the first time that the PGA Championship visits the Lake Course, many will remember it for its US Open victors, with Webb Simpson being the last of these in 2012.

2029, Baltusrol Golf Club, Lower Course, Springfield, New Jersey

Phil Mickelson en route to winning the 2005 PGA Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2029 PGA Championship will be staged on Baltusrol’s famed Lower Course, which is an A.W. Tillinghast design. This will be Baltusrol’s third PGA Championship, with Phil Mickelson (2005) and Jimmy Walker (2016) both enjoying victories at the historic club.

2030, Congressional Country Club Club, Bethesda, Maryland

In Gee Chun celebrates after winning the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Congressional Country Club in 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Blue Course has already hosted three U.S. Opens and a PGA Championship. Extensively renovated by Andrew Green in 2020-21, it will host eight upcoming PGA of America events, including two National Championships, five Major Championships and the 2037 Ryder Cup.