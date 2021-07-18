Take a look at how social media reacted to Collin Morikawa's thrilling Open Championship victory.

Social Media Reacts To Collin Morikawa’s Open Victory

Collin Morikawa has won the 149th Open Championship, becoming the first man to win two Majors after just eight starts.

He beat fellow countryman Jordan Spieth by two shots to lift the Claret Jug at Royal St. George’s golf club on the Kent coast.

It was a fascinating Sunday that saw Morikawa start slow but finish strong to leave Spieth, Louis Oosthuizen and Jon Rahm in his wake.

Here’s how social media reacted to Collin Morikawa’s Open victory and all the rest of the action on a thrilling final day at The Open.

Jordan Spieth had an excellent second half to his Sunday, and his run of birdies on the back nine had people thinking he could go on to win his second Claret Jug.

His second place history has still gone down in the record books.

Morikawa seemed unfazed throughout and a two shot swing with Louis Oosthuizen on the par 5 7th hole seemed to lock up the tournament.

He delivered a fantastic, thoughtful and measured speech during the presentation, but what did we all think of him calling it the British Open?

Lots of credit must also go to head green keeper Paul Larsen, who set up a fantastic challenge at Royal St. George’s and made a few new fans with his haircut too.

Marcel Siem was a fan favourite this week, gaining entry via a recent win on the Challenge Tour, and he provided great entertainment all the way up to his birdie on the 18th hole.

Shane Lowry’s stoic defence of his Open Championship was well appreciated by the crowd as he came down the 18th hole on Sunday.

One of the biggest moments on Sunday was Oosthuizen’s near hole-in-one on the 11th hole. He still made birdie, but, as his ball smashed into the flagstick, people were thinking he might have holed out to get back in the race.