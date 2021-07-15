We take a look at the Open Championship weather forecast at Royal St. George's.

Open Championship Weather Forecast 2021

The Open is back at Royal St. George’s for the first time since 2011, where Darren Clarke was victorious.

Located in Kent in the South East of England, Royal St. George’s Golf Club is the only course on the current Open rota located in South East England.

Weather is always a huge factor in Open Championships, more so than regular tournaments because of just how quickly the conditions change from early morning to afternoon.

Related: Open Championship Betting Tips

They often say it is luck of the draw with usually one half of the field getting significantly tougher conditions than the other.

A great example of this was at the 147th Open at Carnoustie in 2018.

There were brutally difficult conditions in the first round at Carnousite with quick bouncy and very hard conditions – then a storm on Thursday evening meant we were left with a completely different challenge on the Friday.

Related: How To Watch The Open Championship

Open Championship Weather Forecast 2021

It looks like the weather gods have blessed the four days for the 149th Open Championship, with calm winds and very little precipitation predicted across the event.

It also looks like neither side of the draw will be favoured as the weather is remarkably consistent throughout the morning and afternoon of all four days.

Saturday

Moving into the weekend, the wind will pick up slightly but the skies will stay clear and temperatures will remain steady.

The wind will move out of the North East on Saturday at speeds of 8-10mph – gusting up to 15mph.

By the evening, when the leaders start the back nine, the wind might drop as low as 4mph with skies still clear.

Skies will be clear all day with highs of 21°C (70°F).

Sunday

To round off the weekend, the weather on Sunday will have calmer winds, clear skies and it will als0 be the hottest day of the week.

Winds will still be out of the North East but at lower speeds of 5-8mph – gusting at speeds of 12mph.

Unlike Saturday, winds will remain high going into the late afternoon and early evening.

Clear skies again will allow temperatures to reach 25°C (77°F) and there will be a less than 5% chance of rain across the day.