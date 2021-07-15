The American has apologised after saying "the driver sucks" following his wayward opening round at Royal St George's

“I Sucked Today, Not My Equipment” – DeChambeau Sorry For Driver Comments

Bryson DeChambeau has apologised to Cobra Golf after saying “the driver sucks” following his first round at The Open.

The Golfing Scientist’s comments prompted a response from Cobra’s Ben Schomin who, via Golfweek, said that “it’s just really, really painful when he says something that stupid.”

In a statement released on social media, DeChambeau said that he “deeply regrets” his choice of words and called his comment “very unprofessional.”

“The comment I made in my post round interview today was very unprofessional,” the American said in a statement.

“My frustration and emotions over the way I drove the ball today boiled over. I sucked today, not my equipment.

“Cobra and I have worked together for over five years and they are some of the hardest working people in golf industry and make an incredible product.

“Their team is like family to me, especially Ben Schomin who has been there for me every step of the way since I started my career.

“I deeply regret the words I used earlier.

“I am relentless in pursuit of improvement and perfection. Part of that causes me to become outwardly frustrated at times.

“With the new speeds I am obtaining, my game is a constant work in progress and so is controlling my emotions.”

As well as saying “the driver sucks,” DeChambeau also earlier said he and his team were working on improving his driver on his mis-hits.

“If I can hit it down the middle of the fairway, that’s great, but with the driver right now, the driver sucks. It’s not a good face for me and we’re still trying to figure out how to make it good on the mis-hits,” he told media immediately after his round.

Bryson finished his opening round at Royal St George’s at one-over-par after a 71, which saw him hit just 28.57% of fairways.

DeChambeau, now golf’s longest hitter, will hope to find more fairways as the week progresses.