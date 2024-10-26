Nate Lashley Facts: 15 Things You Didn't Know About The PGA Tour Pro
Nate Lashley has faced tragedy and triumph during his life and career - here are 15 facts about the PGA Tour star
American Nate Lashley hasn't always had it easy during his professional career, while his personal life was beset by tragedy as a college golfer. However, despite facing considerable adversity, he has carved out a successful PGA Tour career.
Here are 15 things you may not be aware of about the American.
Nate Lashley Facts
1. Nate Lashley was born in Scottsbluff, Arizona on 12 December 1982.
2. He began playing golf at the age of eight after being introduced to the game by his parents.
3. At high school, he won the won the United States National Mathematics Award.
4. He's an excellent basketball player and earned all-state honors three times during his high school career in Nebraska.
5. Lashley played college golf at the University of Arizona, but during his junior year in 2004, his parents and girlfriend died in a plane crash after flying back home from watching him in a college tournament.
6. He turned professional in 2005, and began playing on the Nationwide Tour (later the Web.com Tour and now the Korn Ferry Tour) in 2006, but only made two cuts that year.
7. After that setback, he eventually began playing on mini-tours and selling real estate before qualifying for the 2015 PGA Tour Latinoamerica.
8. Lashley’s career took a positive turn in 2016 when he won three tournaments on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica, leading the money list and earning the Player of the Year title. That earned his a Web.com Tour card for 2017
9. After winning that year’s Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, he finished 11th on the money list to earn his PGA Tour card for the 2018 season.
10. In 2019, he won his first PGA Tour title at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit. Lashley gained entry as the third alternate and led wire-to-wire to claim the win by six with a score of 25-under par.
11. His favorite sports side is Nebraska Huskers football team
12. He enjoys outdoor activities including boating, hiking, hunting and snowboarding.
13. Lashley is not a fan of the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program (PIP). In 2023, he described it as "an absolute kick in the face to the rest of the PGA Tour players."
14. Lashley’s wife is named Ashlie!
15. Steak and sushi are his top food choices
Nate Lashley Bio
Nate Lashley Tour Wins
|Tour
|Event
|Winning Score
|Gateway Tour
|2008 Desert Summer 3
|-14 (two shots)
|Gateway Tour
|2009 Desert Summer 4
|-15 (playoff)
|Gateway Tour
|2007 Arizona Series 7
|-20 (one shot)
|Gateway Tour
|2007 Arizona Series 14
|-12 (one shot)
|PGA Tour Latinoamerica
|2016 San Luis Championship
|-17 (playoff)
|PGA Tour Latinoamerica
|2016 Copa Diners Club International
|-15 (two shots)
|PGA Tour Latinoamerica
|2016 Shell Championship
|-19 (10 shots)
|Web.com Tour
|2017 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship
|-20 (one shot)
|PGA Tour
|2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic
|-25 (six shots)
Nate Lashley PGA Tour Earnings
|Year
|Money
|2017/2018
|$296,650
|2018/2019
|$2,030,287
|2019/2020
|$1,035,222
|2020/2021
|$879,981
|2021/2022
|$976,895
|2022/2023
|$1,749,031
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
