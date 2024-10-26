Nate Lashley Facts: 15 Things You Didn't Know About The PGA Tour Pro

American Nate Lashley hasn't always had it easy during his professional career, while his personal life was beset by tragedy as a college golfer. However, despite facing considerable adversity, he has carved out a successful PGA Tour career.

Here are 15 things you may not be aware of about the American.

Nate Lashley Facts

1. Nate Lashley was born in Scottsbluff, Arizona on 12 December 1982.

2. He began playing golf at the age of eight after being introduced to the game by his parents.

3. At high school, he won the won the United States National Mathematics Award.

4. He's an excellent basketball player and earned all-state honors three times during his high school career in Nebraska.

5. Lashley played college golf at the University of Arizona, but during his junior year in 2004, his parents and girlfriend died in a plane crash after flying back home from watching him in a college tournament.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

6. He turned professional in 2005, and began playing on the Nationwide Tour (later the Web.com Tour and now the Korn Ferry Tour) in 2006, but only made two cuts that year.

Nate Lashley's first foray in the professional game was on the Nationwide Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

7. After that setback, he eventually began playing on mini-tours and selling real estate before qualifying for the 2015 PGA Tour Latinoamerica.

8. Lashley’s career took a positive turn in 2016 when he won three tournaments on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica, leading the money list and earning the Player of the Year title. That earned his a Web.com Tour card for 2017

9. After winning that year’s Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, he finished 11th on the money list to earn his PGA Tour card for the 2018 season.

10. In 2019, he won his first PGA Tour title at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit. Lashley gained entry as the third alternate and led wire-to-wire to claim the win by six with a score of 25-under par.

Nashley claimed his first PGA Tour win in the 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic (Image credit: Getty Images)

11. His favorite sports side is Nebraska Huskers football team

12. He enjoys outdoor activities including boating, hiking, hunting and snowboarding.

13. Lashley is not a fan of the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program (PIP). In 2023, he described it as "an absolute kick in the face to the rest of the PGA Tour players."

14. Lashley’s wife is named Ashlie!

15. Steak and sushi are his top food choices

Nate Lashley Bio

Swipe to scroll horizontally Born December 12 1982 -Scottsbluff, Arizona Height 6 ft 1 in (1.85 m) Turned pro 2005 Former tours PGA Tour Current tours Korn Ferry TourPGA Tour LatinoamericaGateway Tour Pro wins 15 Highest OWGR 70th Best Major finish T28 (2019 US Open)

Nate Lashley Tour Wins

Swipe to scroll horizontally Tour Event Winning Score Gateway Tour 2008 Desert Summer 3 -14 (two shots) Gateway Tour 2009 Desert Summer 4 -15 (playoff) Gateway Tour 2007 Arizona Series 7 -20 (one shot) Gateway Tour 2007 Arizona Series 14 -12 (one shot) PGA Tour Latinoamerica 2016 San Luis Championship -17 (playoff) PGA Tour Latinoamerica 2016 Copa Diners Club International -15 (two shots) PGA Tour Latinoamerica 2016 Shell Championship -19 (10 shots) Web.com Tour 2017 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship -20 (one shot) PGA Tour 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic -25 (six shots)

Nate Lashley PGA Tour Earnings