Matthew Baldwin Facts: 15 Things To Know About DP World Tour Stalwart
Matthew Baldwin has been around the DP World Tour and Challenge Tour for well over a decade. Get to know more about his life and career...
A pro since 2008, Matthew Baldwin is an experienced campaigner having won on three different tours around the world.
The Englishman has been around the block a fair few times on the DP World Tour and Challenge Tour mainly and as a result has sampled plenty of highs and lows along the way.
Get to know a bit more about his life and career with the following facts...
Matthew Baldwin Facts:
1. Matthew David Baldwin was born on February 26, 1986 in Southport in the North West of England.
2. He took up golf at the age of three thanks to his grandfather taking him to a field to hit golf balls.
3. His grandfather, Ronald Ryder, played rugby league for England and Great Britain.
4. Baldwin played for England Boys for two years and won the 2004 Jacques Leglise Trophy as part of the Great Britain & Ireland side.
5. He also played in the England elite side for three years and played in the Home Internationals in 2007.
6. Away from golf, Baldwin is a big football fan and as a staunch Liverpool FC supporter can often be seen at Anfield watching his Premier League side in action.
7. Baldwin turned pro in 2008 and started out on the Alps Tour in 2009 where he finished in 23rd on their Order of Merit.
8. He graduated onto the Challenge Tour full-time in 2011 and claimed his first victory in his debut season at the Fred Olsen Challenge de Espana.
9. Baldwin's first appearance on the DP World Tour came at the 2010 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship where he shot 77-79 to miss the cut.
10. He earned full-time status on the DP World Tour for the 2012 season where his best result was a T5 at the Scottish Open.
11. He made the cut at the 2012 US Open and The Open in his rookie season on the DP World Tour - both of which remain his best results in Majors.
12. Baldwin has played in five Majors - three Opens and two US Opens but has never played in The Masters or PGA Championship.
13. Baldwin's second professional win came on the MENA Tour in 2019 when he was a dominant eight-shot winner of the Journey To Jordan.
14. Baldwin's maiden DP World Tour title came at the 2023 SDC Championship in South Africa - in what was his 200th DP World Tour appearance.
15. He married his partner Claire in January 2024.
Matthew Baldwin bio
|Header Cell - Column 0
|Header Cell - Column 1
|Full Name
|Matthew David Baldwin
|Born
|26 Feb 1986 - Southport, England
|Current Tour
|DP World Tour
|Previous Tour
|Challenge Tour
|DP World Tour Wins
|1
|Career High World Ranking
|180th
Matthew Baldwin professional wins
|Tour
|Event
|Score
|Challenge Tour
|2011 Fred Olsen Challenge de Espana
|-21 (playoff)
|MENA Tour
|2019 Journey To Jordan
|-19 (eight shots)
|DP World Tour
|S2023 DC Championship
|-18 (seven shots)
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
