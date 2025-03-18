Kristoffer Ventura Facts: 16 Things You Didn't Know About The Norwegian Golfer

Discover more about professional golfer, Kristoffer Ventura via these facts about his life and career in the game so far...

Kristoffer Ventura acknowledges the crowd during the Mexico Open in 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jonny Leighfield's avatar
By
published

Kristoffer Ventura's career has been something of a rollercoaster so far, but he now finds himself on the PGA Tour again. Discover more about his life and journey through the professional game so far via these facts.

KRISTOFFER VENTURA FACTS

1. His full name is Kristoffer Evensen Ventura, but his first name is sometimes shortened to 'Kris.'

2. Ventura was born on February 24, 1995 in Puebla, Mexico to a Mexican father (Carlos) and Norwegian mother (Charlotte). He has two brothers, Federico and Pablo.

3. After living in Mexico for much of his childhood, Ventura and his parents moved to Rygge in Norway when he was 12 years old. While there, he attended the WANG Toppidrett Golf School in Oslo.

4. His sporting nationality is officially Norwegian.

5. Ventura can speak multiple languages fluently - including English, Spanish and Norwegian - and is learning Italian and German.

6. As a junior golfer, Ventura represented his country and the continent of Europe on several occasions. Most notably, he played for Norway at the 2012 and 2014 Eisenhower Trophy and pulled on Team Europe colors at the 2010 Junior Ryder Cup and 2017 Palmer Cup.

7. During his teenage years, Ventura won the 2011 French International Boys Championship and the 2012 French Boys Championship. He also finished runner-up at the 2011 European Young Masters.

8. Ventura went to Oklahoma State University to study for a degree in sports management and was on the same men's golf team as Viktor Hovland, Austin Eckroat, Sam Stevens and Matthew Wolff.

9. While at Oklahoma State, Ventura helped the Cowboys win the 2018 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship. From an individual standpoint, Ventura scooped the 2016 Aggie Invitational and NCAA Stillwater Regional titles.

A post shared by Kristoffer Evensen Ventura (@krisventura95)

A photo posted by on

10. Ventura turned professional straight after college in 2018 and made his first pro start on the Korn Ferry Tour before playing one event on the PGA Tour and seven subsequent tournaments on the European Challenge Tour.

11. Shortly before the final stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School in 2018, Ventura was forced to undergo surgery and have his appendix removed. He played the final Q-School stage without being able to swing properly and finishes down the bottom of the leaderboard, ensuring he would have minimal status the following season.

12. Ventura won both of his first two professional tournaments on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2019. After three starts on the PGA Tour earlier in the year, the Norwegian pro claimed the Utah Championship in his fourth Korn Ferry Tour appearance. He missed his next two KFT cuts before winning again at the Pinnacle Bank Championship. A further third-place that season ensured he won a PGA Tour card after finishing fourth on the Korn Ferry Tour's points list.

A post shared by Kristoffer Evensen Ventura (@krisventura95)

A photo posted by on

13. Two poor seasons on the PGA Tour preceded a couple of encouraging ones back on the Korn Ferry Tour, and Ventura made his return to the top US circuit in 2024 after finishing 24th on the KFT's regular season points list.

14. He represented Norway at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games alongside former college teammate, Viktor Hovland and finished T43rd as Hovland ended T30th.

15. At the 2025 American Express, Ventura made an ace on the 208-yard par-3 13th during round four.

16. He married his wife, Silje Wiberg on February 4, 2025.

A post shared by Kristoffer Evensen Ventura (@krisventura95)

A photo posted by on

KRISTOFFER VENTURA BIO

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Full Name

Kristoffer Evensen Ventura

Born

February 24, 1995 - Puebla, Mexico

Height

6ft3in (1.91m)

College

Oklahoma State University

Turned Pro

2018

Former Tours

Challenge Tour, Korn Ferry Tour

Current Tour

PGA Tour

Pro Wins

2

Highest OWGR

144th

KRISTOFFER VENTURA PRO WINS

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Tour

Event

Winning Score

Korn Ferry Tour

2019 Utah Championship

-14 (playoff - Joshua Creel)

Korn Ferry Tour

2019 Pinnacle Bank Championship

-16 (two strokes)

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
Staff Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.

Read more
Frederik Kjettrup hits a drive during the 2024 US Open at Pinehurst No.2
Tour Frederik Kjettrup Facts: 20 Things You Didn't Know About The Danish Golfer
Chris Gotterup takes a shot during a practice round for the Puerto Rico Open
Tour Chris Gotterup Facts: 10 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Pro
Michael Kim takes a shot at the WM Phoenix Open
Tour Michael Kim Facts: 10 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Pro
Maverick McNealy looks on during the 2025 Genesis Invitational
Tour Maverick McNealy Facts: 18 Things You Didn't Know About The American Golfer
Latest in Tour
Jeremy Paul plays a drive
Tour Jeremy Paul Facts: 12 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Golfer
Takumi Kanaya looks on during the PGA Tour&#039;s Mexico Open in 2025
Tour Takumi Kanaya Facts: 20 Things You Didn't Know About The Japanese Golfer
Mac Meissner hits a driver off the tee and watches its flight
Tour Mac Meissner Facts: 16 Things You Didn't Know About The PGA Tour Pro
Kristoffer Ventura acknowledges the crowd during the Mexico Open in 2025
Tour Kristoffer Ventura Facts: 16 Things You Didn't Know About The Norwegian Golfer
Latest in News
Takumi Kanaya looks on during the PGA Tour&#039;s Mexico Open in 2025
Tour Takumi Kanaya Facts: 20 Things You Didn't Know About The Japanese Golfer
Mac Meissner hits a driver off the tee and watches its flight
Tour Mac Meissner Facts: 16 Things You Didn't Know About The PGA Tour Pro
Kristoffer Ventura acknowledges the crowd during the Mexico Open in 2025
Tour Kristoffer Ventura Facts: 16 Things You Didn't Know About The Norwegian Golfer
Greyson Sigg hits a tee shot with a driver
Tour Greyson Sigg Facts: 17 Things You Didn't Know About The PGA Tour Pro

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

You might also like
View More ▸