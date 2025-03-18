Kristoffer Ventura Facts: 16 Things You Didn't Know About The Norwegian Golfer
Discover more about professional golfer, Kristoffer Ventura via these facts about his life and career in the game so far...
Kristoffer Ventura's career has been something of a rollercoaster so far, but he now finds himself on the PGA Tour again. Discover more about his life and journey through the professional game so far via these facts.
KRISTOFFER VENTURA FACTS
1. His full name is Kristoffer Evensen Ventura, but his first name is sometimes shortened to 'Kris.'
2. Ventura was born on February 24, 1995 in Puebla, Mexico to a Mexican father (Carlos) and Norwegian mother (Charlotte). He has two brothers, Federico and Pablo.
3. After living in Mexico for much of his childhood, Ventura and his parents moved to Rygge in Norway when he was 12 years old. While there, he attended the WANG Toppidrett Golf School in Oslo.
4. His sporting nationality is officially Norwegian.
5. Ventura can speak multiple languages fluently - including English, Spanish and Norwegian - and is learning Italian and German.
6. As a junior golfer, Ventura represented his country and the continent of Europe on several occasions. Most notably, he played for Norway at the 2012 and 2014 Eisenhower Trophy and pulled on Team Europe colors at the 2010 Junior Ryder Cup and 2017 Palmer Cup.
7. During his teenage years, Ventura won the 2011 French International Boys Championship and the 2012 French Boys Championship. He also finished runner-up at the 2011 European Young Masters.
8. Ventura went to Oklahoma State University to study for a degree in sports management and was on the same men's golf team as Viktor Hovland, Austin Eckroat, Sam Stevens and Matthew Wolff.
9. While at Oklahoma State, Ventura helped the Cowboys win the 2018 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship. From an individual standpoint, Ventura scooped the 2016 Aggie Invitational and NCAA Stillwater Regional titles.
10. Ventura turned professional straight after college in 2018 and made his first pro start on the Korn Ferry Tour before playing one event on the PGA Tour and seven subsequent tournaments on the European Challenge Tour.
11. Shortly before the final stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School in 2018, Ventura was forced to undergo surgery and have his appendix removed. He played the final Q-School stage without being able to swing properly and finishes down the bottom of the leaderboard, ensuring he would have minimal status the following season.
12. Ventura won both of his first two professional tournaments on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2019. After three starts on the PGA Tour earlier in the year, the Norwegian pro claimed the Utah Championship in his fourth Korn Ferry Tour appearance. He missed his next two KFT cuts before winning again at the Pinnacle Bank Championship. A further third-place that season ensured he won a PGA Tour card after finishing fourth on the Korn Ferry Tour's points list.
13. Two poor seasons on the PGA Tour preceded a couple of encouraging ones back on the Korn Ferry Tour, and Ventura made his return to the top US circuit in 2024 after finishing 24th on the KFT's regular season points list.
14. He represented Norway at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games alongside former college teammate, Viktor Hovland and finished T43rd as Hovland ended T30th.
15. At the 2025 American Express, Ventura made an ace on the 208-yard par-3 13th during round four.
16. He married his wife, Silje Wiberg on February 4, 2025.
KRISTOFFER VENTURA BIO
Full Name
Kristoffer Evensen Ventura
Born
February 24, 1995 - Puebla, Mexico
Height
6ft3in (1.91m)
College
Oklahoma State University
Turned Pro
2018
Former Tours
Challenge Tour, Korn Ferry Tour
Current Tour
PGA Tour
Pro Wins
2
Highest OWGR
144th
KRISTOFFER VENTURA PRO WINS
Tour
Event
Winning Score
Korn Ferry Tour
2019 Utah Championship
-14 (playoff - Joshua Creel)
Korn Ferry Tour
2019 Pinnacle Bank Championship
-16 (two strokes)
