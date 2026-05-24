Richard Sterne Wins First DP World Tour Title In 13 Years After Late Zander Lombard Collapse At Soudal Open

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Richard Sterne won his first DP World Tour title in 13 years after 54-hole leader Zander Lombard suffered a back-nine collapse in the final round of the Soudal Open.

South African Sterne took advantage of his compatriot's late stumbles at Rinkven International, which included two bogeys and a double-bogey, to set the clubhouse target of 18 under.

That proved enough as he claimed his first DP World Tour title since the 2013 Joburg Open.

Sterne began the day five back of Lombard, who was on 18 under.

Back-to-back birdies to start his day meant that by the time Lombard, in the final group with MJ Daffue, teed it up, Sterne was T2, with the gap to the leader reduced to three.

However, Lombard, who had finished runner-up seven times on the DP World Tour without winning a title, moved four clear with a birdie at the first.

Even after Tom Vaillant and Jorge Campillo reduced Lombard's lead to three, there was little indication he would relinquish control when his early birdie was followed by a run of pars.

Zander Lombard suffered late disappointment at the Soudal Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lombard maintained his advantage with a chip-in to save par at the 10th and, finally, he seemed set for his maiden DP World Tour title.

That was until the par-4 13th, when seeds of doubt appeared with his first bogey of the day to leave six players, including Sterne after a birdie at the 16th. two behind.

Sterne wasn't finished there, with an eagle at the 17th to join Lombard at the top of the leaderboard.

STERNE IN THE LEAD!The South African birdies 16 and eagles 17 to be two shots in the lead coming down 18.#SoudalOpen pic.twitter.com/BQmeGwWluQMay 24, 2026

It got worse for Lombard at the 14th with a double-bogey to hand Sterne, who finished with a par, a two-shot clubhouse lead at 18 under.

Even then, a return to the form that saw him card rounds of 63 and two of 66 earlier in the week would have seen Lombard force at least a playoff.

Rather than his errors giving him a much-needed reset, though, he fell even further behind with a bogey at the 16th, from which he never looked like recovering.

With Daffue, who was also on 15-under, unable to rally on the final two holes either, Sterne could relax knowing his victory was imminent, before it was confirmed as the final pair came down the 18th.

Sterne admitted that the win was unexpected, telling the DP World Tour: "It's been a tough ride. A lot of injuries, a lot of hard things that I've gone through but to get back in the winner's circle is... quite unexpected today, to be honest.

"I thought I was one behind playing the last but then got on to the 18th green and had a quick look at the board and was quite surprised."

SOUDAL OPEN LEADERBOARD