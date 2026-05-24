Richard Sterne Wins First DP World Tour Title In 13 Years After Late Zander Lombard Collapse At Soudal Open

Richard Sterne won his first DP World Tour title in 13 years after 54-hole leader Zander Lombard suffered a back-nine collapse in the final round of the Soudal Open.
South African Sterne took advantage of his compatriot's late stumbles at Rinkven International, which included two bogeys and a double-bogey, to set the clubhouse target of 18 under.
That proved enough as he claimed his first DP World Tour title since the 2013 Joburg Open.
Sterne began the day five back of Lombard, who was on 18 under.
Back-to-back birdies to start his day meant that by the time Lombard, in the final group with MJ Daffue, teed it up, Sterne was T2, with the gap to the leader reduced to three.
However, Lombard, who had finished runner-up seven times on the DP World Tour without winning a title, moved four clear with a birdie at the first.
Even after Tom Vaillant and Jorge Campillo reduced Lombard's lead to three, there was little indication he would relinquish control when his early birdie was followed by a run of pars.
Lombard maintained his advantage with a chip-in to save par at the 10th and, finally, he seemed set for his maiden DP World Tour title.
That was until the par-4 13th, when seeds of doubt appeared with his first bogey of the day to leave six players, including Sterne after a birdie at the 16th. two behind.
Sterne wasn't finished there, with an eagle at the 17th to join Lombard at the top of the leaderboard.
STERNE IN THE LEAD!The South African birdies 16 and eagles 17 to be two shots in the lead coming down 18.#SoudalOpen pic.twitter.com/BQmeGwWluQMay 24, 2026
It got worse for Lombard at the 14th with a double-bogey to hand Sterne, who finished with a par, a two-shot clubhouse lead at 18 under.
Even then, a return to the form that saw him card rounds of 63 and two of 66 earlier in the week would have seen Lombard force at least a playoff.
Rather than his errors giving him a much-needed reset, though, he fell even further behind with a bogey at the 16th, from which he never looked like recovering.
With Daffue, who was also on 15-under, unable to rally on the final two holes either, Sterne could relax knowing his victory was imminent, before it was confirmed as the final pair came down the 18th.
Sterne admitted that the win was unexpected, telling the DP World Tour: "It's been a tough ride. A lot of injuries, a lot of hard things that I've gone through but to get back in the winner's circle is... quite unexpected today, to be honest.
"I thought I was one behind playing the last but then got on to the 18th green and had a quick look at the board and was quite surprised."
SOUDAL OPEN LEADERBOARD
Updates from...
WELCOME
Hello and welcome to Golf Monthly's coverage of the Soudal Open final round at Rinkven International. It appeared as though Zander Lombard would enjoy a processional finish and a maiden DP World Tour title, but a bogey followed by a double bogey at holes 13 and 14 has left him scrambling to even make a playoff!
Richard Sterne's eagle at the 17th has put him in the clubhouse at 18-under-par and sitting pretty as the chaos unfolds behind him.
Join us for all of the key moments as they happen during the closing holes...
SOLID FROM BEEF
Encouraging signs for Andrew "Beef" Johnston, who finishes on 14-under following a final round of 70. It would have been better for him but for a narrowly missed birdie putt at the 18th. Still, he can be happy with his week's work.
CAN LOMBARD DO IT?
Following Lombard's stumbles, he's now two back of the lead on 16 under. He's on the 16th, so all is not lost, but he needs birdies to get catch Richard Sterne, who's in the clubhouse on 18 under.
MORE TROUBLE FOR ZANDER
Lombard's woes continue with a bogey at the 16th. His par putt looks in all the way, but he comes up a whisker short and now he needs an eagle birdie finish.
STERNE IN THE DRIVING SEAT
So, as things stand, Richard Sterne is set for his first DP World Tour title since 2013. The South African leads by two over six players, with all but Jacob Skov :Olesen, who is on the 18th, in the clubhouse.
Lombard is now T8 and three back of Sterne with just two to play.
NOT TO BE FOR FINAL GROUP
Zander Lombard's playing partner MJ Daffue is also on 15 under, but he finds the rough with his second at the par-5 17th and lays it up with his third.
Lombard's third falls short of the green and the title is all but Sterne's.
RICHARD STERNE WINS SOUDAL OPEN!
Lombard needs to chip in at the 17th to leave any chance. That would give him a birdie to reduce the gap to two, but it comes up short. He makes par and that's effectively the end of his chances of reaching a playoff.
Richard Sterne claims his seventh DP World Tour title and first since 2013!
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