What Is The Longest Playoff In DP World Tour History?
Playoffs are often amongst the tensest times in a professional golf event and, as they go on, it can provide an incredible amount of drama!
Often, in professional events, the winner is decided over 72 holes but, on some occasions, it takes more than the regulation amount of holes to decide a winner.
Throughout the history of golf, there have been a number of memorable playoffs and, throughout the history of the DP World Tour (formerly European Tour), there have been times when it's taken a record amount of holes to decide a winner!
On the Japan Golf Tour, there has been a 14 hole playoff and, on the PGA Tour, we have seen an 11 hole playoff all the way back in 1949.
Regarding the DP World Tour, the record for the most amount of playoff holes to decide a winner is nine, with the feat happening three times!
The first came at the 1989 Dutch Open, when Jose Maria Olazabal carded a double bogey at the ninth playoff hole but still claimed victory over Ronan Rafferty and Roger Chapman.
The record stood alone for 24 years but, in 2013 at the Spanish Open, Raphael Jacquelin secured a fourth title on the DP World Tour by defeating Maximilian Kiefer on the ninth playoff hole. Along with the pair, Felipe Aguilar was eliminated at the third extra hole.
Just 11 years on from that, the 2024 Andalucia Masters saw a playoff between Julien Guerrier and Jorge Campillo, with the duo parring all eight holes in the playoff. After over 90 minutes of play, it was Guerrier who got over the line, as he parred the ninth playoff hole to defeat home favorite, Campillo.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
