Joseph Bramlett Facts: 10 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Pro

Joseph Bramlett has experienced highs and lows during his professional career - here are 10 things to know about him

Joseph Bramlett takes a shot at 2024 PGA Tour Q-school
Joseph Bramlett has overcome big injury problems to continue his pro career
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

Joseph Bramlett had a remarkable and successful amateur career, but it has been far from easy throughout much of his time in the professional game. However, through admirable determination, he has overcome significant adversity to find success.

Here are 10 things you may not be familiar with about the American.

1. Joseph Bramlett was born on April 7, 1988 in Stanford, California.

2. He qualified for the 2002 US Amateur at the age of 14, making him the youngest player to make it to the prestigious tournament at that time.

3. Bramlett majored in communication at Stanford, where he helped the men’s golf team to the 2007 NCAA Division I Championship.

The Stanford team of 2007

Joseph Bramlett was in the Stanford line-up for the team's win in the 2007 NCAA Division I Championship

(Image credit: Getty Images)

4. In 2010, Bramlett, who has a black father and a white mother, became the first African American to earn his PGA Tour card through Q-school for 25 years. The previous player to accomplish it had been Adrian Stills.

5. He has lost over four years of his career to back injuries. After being advised that having an operation would likely end his career, he opted against the move, instead rebuilding his swing and improving his flexibility.

6. Realizing one of the aspects that could help was a more stable base with his feet, he now practices barefoot to force his feet to grip the ground on his downswing.

7. In 2020, Tiger Woods announced him as that year’s Charlie Sifford exemption to the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club. The honor is given each year to a player representing a minority background.

8. Since initially earning his PGA Tour card, he has regained his place on the circuit three times via the Korn Ferry Tour, the most memorable being in 2021, when he won the Korn Ferry Tour Championship for his maiden professional title, beating Trey Mullinax by four.

Joseph Bramlett with the Korn Ferry Tour Championship trophy

Joseph Bramlett's maiden professional win came at the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Championship

(Image credit: Getty Images)

9. He was the best man at Maverick McNealy’s wedding.

10. He is a fan of other sports, with his favorite teams including the Golden State Warriors NBA team and the NHL's San Francisco 49ers.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Joseph Bramlett Bio

Full Name

Joseph Eugene Bramlett

Born

April 7, 1988 - Stanford, California

Height

6 ft 2 in (1.88 m)

Former Tour

Korn Ferry Tour

Current Tour

PGA Tour

Professional Wins

1

Highest OWGR

152nd

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Joseph Bramlett Professional Wins

Tour

Event

Winning Score

Korn Ferry Tour

2021 Korn Ferry Tour Champions

-20 (four strokes)

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸