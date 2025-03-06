Joseph Bramlett Facts: 10 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Pro

Joseph Bramlett had a remarkable and successful amateur career, but it has been far from easy throughout much of his time in the professional game. However, through admirable determination, he has overcome significant adversity to find success.

Here are 10 things you may not be familiar with about the American.

1. Joseph Bramlett was born on April 7, 1988 in Stanford, California.

2. He qualified for the 2002 US Amateur at the age of 14, making him the youngest player to make it to the prestigious tournament at that time.

3. Bramlett majored in communication at Stanford, where he helped the men’s golf team to the 2007 NCAA Division I Championship.

Joseph Bramlett was in the Stanford line-up for the team's win in the 2007 NCAA Division I Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

4. In 2010, Bramlett, who has a black father and a white mother, became the first African American to earn his PGA Tour card through Q-school for 25 years. The previous player to accomplish it had been Adrian Stills.

5. He has lost over four years of his career to back injuries. After being advised that having an operation would likely end his career, he opted against the move, instead rebuilding his swing and improving his flexibility.

6. Realizing one of the aspects that could help was a more stable base with his feet, he now practices barefoot to force his feet to grip the ground on his downswing.

7. In 2020, Tiger Woods announced him as that year’s Charlie Sifford exemption to the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club. The honor is given each year to a player representing a minority background.

8. Since initially earning his PGA Tour card, he has regained his place on the circuit three times via the Korn Ferry Tour, the most memorable being in 2021, when he won the Korn Ferry Tour Championship for his maiden professional title, beating Trey Mullinax by four.

Joseph Bramlett's maiden professional win came at the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

9. He was the best man at Maverick McNealy’s wedding.

10. He is a fan of other sports, with his favorite teams including the Golden State Warriors NBA team and the NHL's San Francisco 49ers.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Joseph Bramlett Bio Full Name Joseph Eugene Bramlett Born April 7, 1988 - Stanford, California Height 6 ft 2 in (1.88 m) Former Tour Korn Ferry Tour Current Tour PGA Tour Professional Wins 1 Highest OWGR 152nd