Jamie Spence Facts: 18 Things To Know About The Former Player And Now DP World Tour Commentator
The Englishman enjoyed a successful career as a professional before moving into broadcasting
DP World Tour on-course commentator, Jamie Spence, turned professional in the mid 1980s, and he tasted victory on what used to be the European Tour on more than one occasion.
He also knows what it’s like to be part of the Olympics, having been involved with Team GB in Rio in 2016. Here are a few other facts that you might now have known about him…
1. He worked for a bank in London for a short time after leaving school at the age of 16.
2. Spence turned professional in 1985 at the age of 22.
3. He was born in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, England.
4. Spence is a member of Nevill Golf Club in Tunbridge Wells, one of the best golf courses in Sussex.
5. According to Golf Monthly editor, Neil Tappin, who’s also a member at Nevill Golf Club, Spence still possesses an “insane” short game.
6. Before turning professional, he worked as a barman and a laborer.
7. He won twice on what used to be the European Tour (now DP World Tour) – the European Masters in 1992 and the Moroccan Open in 2000.
8. He won the European Masters after coming from 10 shots back, shooting a final-round 60 - the lowest final round by a winner in European Tour history.
9. The Englishman finished inside the top 100 on the Order of Merit more than a dozen times.
10. He became Chairman of the European Tour's Tournament Committee in 2003. He was also Director of Player Relations.
11. Spence led Team GB’s golf team at Rio 2016, a voluntary role that he described as “one of the highlights of my golfing career.”
12. Spence has also worked for previous Ryder Cup captains Colin Montgomerie, Jose Maria Olazabal and Paul McGinley as part of the backroom team.
13. Spence has a 1992 Dunhill Cup team victory on his CV.
14. He started working as part of the Sky Sports golf team in 2005.
15. He played 471 times on Tour, banking just short of €4 million in prize money.
16. He’s an Arsenal FC fan.
17. His other interests include horse racing and military history.
18. He used to be Tommy Fleetwood’s short game coach.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club.
