Is The AIG Women’s Open On The BBC?

The final women's Major of the year is upon us as the world's best players descend on Walton Heath Golf Club for the AIG Women's Open.

South Africa's Ashleigh Buhai is the defending champion after her playoff victory against In Gee Chun Muirfield last year but will face competition from a host of stars as she looks to defend her title in England.

Celine Boutier is the woman in form heading into this week after a stellar fortnight for the Solheim Cup star. The French golfer claimed her first Major triumph with a resounding six-shot victory in front of her home crowd at the Evian Championship two weeks ago and followed that up with a two-stroke victory in the Scottish Open last week.

Viewers looking to watch every shot of this week's action won't be able to catch the live action on the BBC, however.

The freeview channel used to be the main broadcaster for the tournament up until 2016 but lost the rights to show the live action after the women's Major signed a deal with Sky Sports starting in 2017.

It represents a similar deal to that which the men’s Open signed with the pay-TV giants a year prior, with the 2015 Open the last time that the BBC showed live coverage of the men’s championship after 60 consecutive years.

While the BBC will have one-hour highlights show after each day's action, it marks a significant shift from its previous position as the main broadcaster for the tournament.

That shift in broadcasting golf has only increased in recent years, with this April marking the first time in 56 years that the corporation did not show any action from The Masters. Having lost their rights to live coverage in 2011, the BBC walked away from talks to extend their rights to show highlights from Augusta National.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the AIG Women's Open:

AIG Women’s Open BBC Highlights

Viewers can tune into the highlights each night which are shown on BBC via the red button and main channels. All times listed below are BST:

Thursday - 9pm: Red Button One & Red Button HD

11:15pm: BBC Two

Friday - 9pm: Red Button One & Red Button HD

11:05pm: BBC Two

Saturday - 9pm: Red Button One & Red Button HD

11:55pm: BBC Two

Sunday - 9pm: Red Button One & Red Button HD

11:50pm: BBC Two

How To Watch The AIG Women’s Open on Sky Sports

For viewers wanting to watch every shot of the AIG Women's Open, you can tune in to Sky Sports Golf, which has coverage of all four days. All times listed below are BST:

Thursday - 11am to 6pm

Friday - 11am to 6pm

Saturday - 12pm to 7pm

Sunday - 12pm to 7pm