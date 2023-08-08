Is The AIG Women’s Open On The BBC?
Everything you need to know about how to watch the final women's Major of the year
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The final women's Major of the year is upon us as the world's best players descend on Walton Heath Golf Club for the AIG Women's Open.
South Africa's Ashleigh Buhai is the defending champion after her playoff victory against In Gee Chun Muirfield last year but will face competition from a host of stars as she looks to defend her title in England.
Celine Boutier is the woman in form heading into this week after a stellar fortnight for the Solheim Cup star. The French golfer claimed her first Major triumph with a resounding six-shot victory in front of her home crowd at the Evian Championship two weeks ago and followed that up with a two-stroke victory in the Scottish Open last week.
Viewers looking to watch every shot of this week's action won't be able to catch the live action on the BBC, however.
The freeview channel used to be the main broadcaster for the tournament up until 2016 but lost the rights to show the live action after the women's Major signed a deal with Sky Sports starting in 2017.
It represents a similar deal to that which the men’s Open signed with the pay-TV giants a year prior, with the 2015 Open the last time that the BBC showed live coverage of the men’s championship after 60 consecutive years.
While the BBC will have one-hour highlights show after each day's action, it marks a significant shift from its previous position as the main broadcaster for the tournament.
That shift in broadcasting golf has only increased in recent years, with this April marking the first time in 56 years that the corporation did not show any action from The Masters. Having lost their rights to live coverage in 2011, the BBC walked away from talks to extend their rights to show highlights from Augusta National.
Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the AIG Women's Open:
AIG Women’s Open BBC Highlights
Viewers can tune into the highlights each night which are shown on BBC via the red button and main channels. All times listed below are BST:
Thursday - 9pm: Red Button One & Red Button HD
11:15pm: BBC Two
Friday - 9pm: Red Button One & Red Button HD
11:05pm: BBC Two
Saturday - 9pm: Red Button One & Red Button HD
11:55pm: BBC Two
Sunday - 9pm: Red Button One & Red Button HD
11:50pm: BBC Two
How To Watch The AIG Women’s Open on Sky Sports
For viewers wanting to watch every shot of the AIG Women's Open, you can tune in to Sky Sports Golf, which has coverage of all four days. All times listed below are BST:
Thursday - 11am to 6pm
Friday - 11am to 6pm
Saturday - 12pm to 7pm
Sunday - 12pm to 7pm
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He has covered a variety of sports and has also worked as a freelance journalist for The Independent and Stats Perform. An avid, albeit distinctly average golfer, he is a member of Nevill Golf Club. One of his best golfing moment was winning a 100/1 bet on Seamus Power and Thomas Detry to finish first and second at the 2022 Bermuda Championship.
-
-
PGA Of America Among Latest To Voice Opposition Against Golf Ball Rollback Proposal
The World Alliance of PGA’s have joined the PGA Tour in not supporting the USGA and R&A's proposed Model Local Rule
By Ben Fleming Published
-
How Far Did Greg Norman Drive The Golf Ball?
Greg Norman is renowned as one of the greatest ever drivers of the golf ball, but how far did the Great White Shark hit it in his prime?
By Fergus Bisset Published
-
'I Was Going To Try Left Handed' – Lucas Glover On 10-Year Struggle With The Yips
The recent Wyndham champion reveals the suffering he's been through with his putter - and how he's put it right
By Michael Weston Published
-
Lucas Glover Seals Fifth PGA Tour Title At Wyndham Championship
The former US Open champion is back in the winner's circle, thanks largely to finding an answer to the yips
By Michael Weston Published
-
Who Is Celine Boutier's Caddie?
The French golfer recently claimed her first Major at the Evian Championship
By Ed Carruthers Published
-
Celine Boutier What's In The Bag?
We take a look inside the bag of French professional golfer Celine Boutier.
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
11 Things You Didn't Know About Celine Boutier
Get to know Solheim Cup and multiple-time LPGA Tour winner, Celine Boutier, better with these facts
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
11 Things You Didn't Know About Lee Hodges
Here are 11 facts about American professional golfer, Lee Hodges
By Ben Fleming Published
-
15 Things You Didn’t Know About The Solheim Cup
All you need to know about the biennial tournament held between the best female players from the US and Europe
By Mike Hall Published
-
Why The AIG Women’s Open Is Not On A Links Course
The men's Open Championship is played exclusively on links courses - but this is not the case for the women's tournament
By Michael Weston Published