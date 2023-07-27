Injured Open Hero Tom Kim 'Gutted' To Miss PGA Tour Title Defense
After playing through the pain at Hoylake, the Open runner-up is now set for a period of rest
Tom Kim, who performed heroics at last week’s 151st Open Championship, has been forced to withdraw from his first-ever title PGA Tour title defense.
The 21-year-old battled through the pain barrier to card a four-under-par 67 at Hoylake last Sunday, an incredible round that helped the South Korean to finish in a tie for second place, his best ever finish in a Major Championship.
The Grade 1 ankle sprain he suffered on Thursday of The Open, however, has not healed sufficiently for him to compete in next week’s Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club, where he won so impressively last year.
“I am very gutted to not be able to defend my first PGA Tour win,” said Kim, who fired a final-round 61 at the tournament last year en route to becoming the second-youngest Tour winner since WWII.
“I am still having a hard time with my ankle, so I am getting the treatment I need to heal completely.”
Had Kim been competing in a regular event and not a Major Championship at Royal Liverpool last week, it sounds as though he may well have withdrawn.
“I was thinking about pulling out my second round and the third round,” Kim said last Sunday. “But I'm kind of glad I didn't. Stuck to it.”
Kim suffered the injury by taking a wrong step off his patio at his rental house after the first round at Hoylake. However, he managed to keep playing, and his bravery was rewarded when he became the youngest runner-up at The Open since Seve Ballesteros in 1976.
After The Open, Kim, who is currently ranked 17th in the Official World Golf Ranking and 14th in the FedExCup, flew to Korea for treatment.
Wyndham Championship executive director Mark Brazil, said: “We totally understand Tom’s decision to be 100 percent healthy before he plays again... He has a long career ahead of him, and taking care of his body is the right call. We wish him all the best for a quick recovery and a great run in the FedExCup Playoffs.”
