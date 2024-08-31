Every European Tour Rookie Of The Year Since 1960

The European Tour, which is currently named the DP World Tour, was established in 1972, and every year since then, it has awarded the Sir Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year award to the most outstanding rookie of the season.

However, the award actually predates the Tour’s inception. Sir Henry Cotton was a three-time Open champion and, before it evolved into the European Tour, he chose the winner of the award for the best rookie on the British PGA circuit.

The first winner was Tommy Goodwin in 1960 following a season that included a scoring average of 73 in his 10 tournaments, while he also reached the last eight of the PGA Match Play at Turnberry.

Goodwin received £100 from Cotton, who told him: “I hope this check will help you on your way.”

Eventually, the winner was chosen by a panel featuring representatives from the European Tour, the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews and the Association of Golf Writers. Nowadays, it is given to the rookie who is highest in the Race to Dubai rankings at the end of the season.

There have been many more notable recipients of the award over the years, including Tony Jacklin in 1963, seven years before his first Major title at the US Open.

Further on, Nick Faldo, who would eventually win six Major titles, claimed the award in 1977, with other winners of the award who would eventually become household names including Sandy Lyle, Jose Maria Olazabal and Colin Montgomerie.

Brooks Koepka was the 2014 Rookie of the Year (Image credit: Getty Images)

In recent years, winners who have gone on to forge impressive careers have included Brooks Koepka, in 2014, Jon Rahm three years later and Robert MacIntyre in 2019.

Below is every winner of the Sir Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year award.

Every Winner Of The Sir Henry Cotton Rookie Of The Year Award