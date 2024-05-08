King Charles III Becomes Patron Of The Royal & Ancient Golf Club Of St Andrews

It has been announced that His Majesty, King Charles III, has followed his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as a patron of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews.

Secretary of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club Martin Slumbers explained that the monarch’s decision to accept the patronage follows a similar, decades-long arrangement with King Charles III mother, who died in September 2022.

He said: “Her late Majesty’s 70-year patronage of the Club was an immense source of pride for its Members. We are delighted and deeply honoured to have been advised by Buckingham Palace that His Majesty, The King has accepted patronage of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews."

The King’s decision continues a tradition that began in 1834 with King William IV, with patronages accepted by reigning monarchs ever since, and Slumbers added: “We now look forward to His Majesty’s support for the work of the Club and our commitment to the sport of golf across the world.”

King Charles III follows his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as a patron (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews was established in 1754 and is nowadays a leading authority in the world game. Meanwhile, it has a global, invitation-only, membership of over 2,400. Honorary members include Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Paul Lawrie.

In 2022, it was announced that King Charles III's brother, Prince Andrew, had given up his honorary membership of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews.

In its 250th anniversary year, in 2004, the Club devolved responsibility for the administration of the Rules of Golf, the running of the fourth Major of the year, The Open, and other big events to a newly formed group of companies known as The R&A – one of golf’s two governing bodies along with the USGA.