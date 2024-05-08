King Charles III Becomes Patron Of The Royal & Ancient Golf Club Of St Andrews
The monarch has followed his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in accepting patronage of the Club
It has been announced that His Majesty, King Charles III, has followed his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as a patron of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews.
Secretary of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club Martin Slumbers explained that the monarch’s decision to accept the patronage follows a similar, decades-long arrangement with King Charles III mother, who died in September 2022.
He said: “Her late Majesty’s 70-year patronage of the Club was an immense source of pride for its Members. We are delighted and deeply honoured to have been advised by Buckingham Palace that His Majesty, The King has accepted patronage of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews."
The King’s decision continues a tradition that began in 1834 with King William IV, with patronages accepted by reigning monarchs ever since, and Slumbers added: “We now look forward to His Majesty’s support for the work of the Club and our commitment to the sport of golf across the world.”
The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews was established in 1754 and is nowadays a leading authority in the world game. Meanwhile, it has a global, invitation-only, membership of over 2,400. Honorary members include Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Paul Lawrie.
In 2022, it was announced that King Charles III's brother, Prince Andrew, had given up his honorary membership of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews.
In its 250th anniversary year, in 2004, the Club devolved responsibility for the administration of the Rules of Golf, the running of the fourth Major of the year, The Open, and other big events to a newly formed group of companies known as The R&A – one of golf’s two governing bodies along with the USGA.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
