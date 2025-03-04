Chan Kim Facts: 15 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Pro
Chan Kim has risen up the professional ranks to begin establishing himself on the PGA Tour – here are 15 things to know about the star
Chan Kim didn’t begin playing the game until he was almost a teenager, but he soon made up for lost time, building a successful amateur career before turning pro. Since then, he has continued to impress with a healthy number of victories leading to a PGA Tour card in 2023.
Here are 15 things to know about him.
Chan Kim Facts
1. Chan Kim was born on 24 March 1990 in Suwon, South Korea before he and his family moved to Hawaii.
2. He took up the game when he was 12 and shot even-par for the first time around 18 months later.
3. He won his first junior tournament when he was 14, and that feeling was enough to convince him he wanted to make a career playing the game.
4. During high school, Chan relocated to Arizona to pursue golf, eventually enrolling at Arizona State, where he studied for two years between 2008 and 2009.
5. As an amateur, he won the 2007 Hawaii Amateur, the Arizona Stroke Play Championship in 2008 and 2010, and the 2009 Pacific Coast Amateur.
6. In an interview with Superstition Mountain Golf & Country Club,, he chose a dream golf foursome Tiger Woods, Annika Sorenstam, Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer.
7. He once made an albatross on the 18th at Grayhawk Golf Club in Arizona.
8. Kim turned professional in 2010 and played on circuits including the PGA Tour Canada, Challenge Tour and Asian Tour. However, most of his success came on the Japan Golf Tour, where he won eight times between 2017 and 2022.
9. He won the 2020/21 Japan Golf Tour Order of Merit.
10. In 2023, he became the 12th player to win back-to-back Korn Ferry Tour titles on the way to finishing second on its points list to earn his first PGA Tour card.
11. In the second of his victories, the Albertsons Boise Open, he became the first player in Korn Ferry Tour history to win an event without making a bogey.
12. His first season on the PGA Tour brought him two top-10 finishes – a T8 at the Mexico Open and a T6 at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
13. He’s a gaming enthusiast and is a big fan of Call of Duty.
14. One of his superstitions when he's playing well with a particular number on his ball is to keep using a ball with that number for the rest of his round.
15. His best finish at a Major was T11 in the 2017 Open at Royal Birkdale.
Born
24 March 1990 -Suwon, South Korea
Height
1.88 m (6 ft 2 in)
Former Tours
Japan Golf Tour
Asian Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Challenge Tour
PGA Tour Canada
Current Tour
PGA Tour
Highest OWGR
61st
Year
Event
Winning Score
Japan Golf Tour
2017 Getaway To The Open Mizuno Open
-15 (five strokes)
Japan Golf Tour
2017 Shigeo Nagashima Invitational Sega Sammy Cup
-18 (one stroke)
Japan Golf Tour
2017 Heiwa PGM Championship
-6 (one stroke)
Japan Golf Tour
2019 Japan Open Golf Championship
+1 (one stroke)
Japan Golf Tour
2020 Golf Nippon Series JT Cup
-8 (one stroke)
Japan Golf Tour
2021 Vantelin Tokai Classic
-14 (two strokes)
Japan Golf Tour
2021 Dunlop Phoenix Tournament
-17 (one stroke)
Japan Golf Tour
2022 Casio World Open
-32 (six strokes)
Korn Ferry Tour
2023 Magnit Championship
-20 (three strokes)
Korn Ferry Tour
2023 Albertsons Boise Open
-28 (two strokes)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
