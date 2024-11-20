Arron Oberholser Facts: 15 Things To Know About The PGA Tour-Winning Golf Channel Broadcaster
Arron Oberholser left his PGA Tour career behind to take up life as a Golf Channel broadcaster in 2013 – here are 15 things to know about him
Arron Oberholser made a big impression in college golf before embarking on a successful professional career, which included a win on the PGA Tour. These days, he’s a regular on the Golf Channel after injuries curtailed his playing career.
Here are 15 things you may not be familiar with about the star.
1. Arron Oberholser was born on 2 February 1975 in San Luis Obispo, California.
2. He attended San Luis State University.
3. He made a big impact, too, winning six times in his junior year in 1996, the same number as Tiger Woods achieved as a sophomore at Stanford the same year.
4. A year later, he became the men's assistant golf coach at Santa Clara University.
5. Oberholser turned professional in 1998 and began on the Canadian Tour before earning his PGA Tour card for the first time in 2000.
Get the top Black Friday deals right in your inbox: Sign up now!
The hottest deals and product recommendations during deals season straight to your inbox plus all the best game-changing tips, in-depth features and the latest news and insights around the game.
6. His first professional win came in 1999 in the Ontario Open Heritage Classic on the Canadian Tour.
7. He achieved one PGA Tour win – the 2006 Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he beat Rory Sabbatini by five shots.
8. Oberholser achieved a career-high ranking of 22nd in September 2007.
9. He had two top-10 finishes in Majors – T9 at the 2005 US Open and T4 at the 2007 PGA Championship.
10. After injuries began taking a toll, he took up a position at the Golf Channel in 2013 as a part-time analyst.
11. Oberholser is currently an on-course reporter for the network’s live tournament coverage of the PGA Tour and collegiate golf events, including the NCAA Golf Championships.
12. He also contributes to the network’s news coverage on Golf Central and Golf Central Live From.
13. In 2007, Oberholser married golfer Angie Rizzo, after the pair met on a driving range.
14. Oberholser co-hosts the Center Cut Golf Podcast with PGATour.com's Senior Editor, Sean Martin.
15. Away from golf, he is a “completely obsessed cyclist,” per his X bio.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
LPGA Tour Announces 2025 Schedule
The 2025 LPGA Tour season will have two new events including a visit to Mexico, while the biennial International Crown returns
By Mike Hall Published
-
How Adam Scott Helped Shape The Design Of The Two New L.A.B. Golf Putters
Today marks the exciting release of the L.A.B. Golf OZ.1 collection. Let’s take a closer look at what golfers can expect…
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Terry Gannon Facts: 15 Things To Know About The Golf Channel Broadcaster
Terry Gannon is known for his versatility in sports broadcasting, including his work on the Golf Channel
By Mike Hall Published
-
Kay Cockerill Facts: 15 Things To Know About The Golf Channel Broadcaster
Kay Cockerill has been with the Golf Channel since its inception, but she also had a successful playing career - here are 15 things to know about her
By Mike Hall Published
-
Karen Stupples Facts: 15 Things To Know About The Major-Winning Broadcaster
Karen Stupples left her professional playing career behind to take up broadcasting - here are 15 things you may not know about her
By Mike Hall Published
-
Tom Abbott Facts: 15 Things To Know About The Golf Channel Broadcaster
London-born broadcaster Tom Abbott has built an impressive resume since joining the Golf Channel in 2005 - here are 15 things to know about him
By Mike Hall Published
-
Grant Boone Facts: 15 Things To Know About The Broadcaster
Grant Boone has worked for a variety of networks in a hugely successful broadcasting career - here are 15 things to know about him
By Mike Hall Published
-
Mike Tirico Facts: 16 Things To Know About The Broadcasting Legend
The American sports commentator stands at the top echelon of broadcasting
By Michael Weston Published
-
Curt Byrum Facts: 15 Things To Know About The Broadcaster
Curt Bryrum went from PGA Tour-winning pro to a career in broadcasting - here are 15 things to know about the American
By Mike Hall Published
-
John Wood Facts: 10 Things To Know About The NBC Sports Broadcaster
John Wood had a career in the game long before he joined NBC Sports’ golf broadcast team – here are 10 things to know about the American
By Mike Hall Published