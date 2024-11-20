Arron Oberholser Facts: 15 Things To Know About The PGA Tour-Winning Golf Channel Broadcaster

Arron Oberholser left his PGA Tour career behind to take up life as a Golf Channel broadcaster in 2013 – here are 15 things to know about him

Arron Oberholser working for the Golf Channel at the Sentry Tournament of Champions
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

Arron Oberholser made a big impression in college golf before embarking on a successful professional career, which included a win on the PGA Tour. These days, he’s a regular on the Golf Channel after injuries curtailed his playing career.

Here are 15 things you may not be familiar with about the star.

1. Arron Oberholser was born on 2 February 1975 in San Luis Obispo, California.

2. He attended San Luis State University.

3. He made a big impact, too, winning six times in his junior year in 1996, the same number as Tiger Woods achieved as a sophomore at Stanford the same year.

4. A year later, he became the men's assistant golf coach at Santa Clara University.

5. Oberholser turned professional in 1998 and began on the Canadian Tour before earning his PGA Tour card for the first time in 2000.

6. His first professional win came in 1999 in the Ontario Open Heritage Classic on the Canadian Tour.

7. He achieved one PGA Tour win – the 2006 Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he beat Rory Sabbatini by five shots.

Arron Oberholser celebrates winning the 2006 Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Arron Oberholser's one PGA Tour win came at the 2006 Pebble Beach Pro-Am

(Image credit: Getty Images)

8. Oberholser achieved a career-high ranking of 22nd in September 2007.

9. He had two top-10 finishes in Majors – T9 at the 2005 US Open and T4 at the 2007 PGA Championship.

10. After injuries began taking a toll, he took up a position at the Golf Channel in 2013 as a part-time analyst.

11. Oberholser is currently an on-course reporter for the network’s live tournament coverage of the PGA Tour and collegiate golf events, including the NCAA Golf Championships.

12. He also contributes to the network’s news coverage on Golf Central and Golf Central Live From.

13. In 2007, Oberholser married golfer Angie Rizzo, after the pair met on a driving range.

14. Oberholser co-hosts the Center Cut Golf Podcast with PGATour.com's Senior Editor, Sean Martin.

15. Away from golf, he is a “completely obsessed cyclist,” per his X bio.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸