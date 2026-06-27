Valentine Delon Facts: 13 Things To Know About The Women's Amateur Championship Finalist

Valentine Delon made the final of The Women's Amateur Championship and is a member of the Virginia Tech women's golf team.

Get to know her better with these facts below...

Valentine Delon Facts

1. Delon was born in Paris, France

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

2. Daughter of Antoine and Laetitia Delon, Valentine's father is actually the captain of the French men's golf national team

3. She attended Diagonale Paris High School, before moving to Virginia Tech University

Delon during The Women's Amateur Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

4. Earning a number of amateur titles, one of the most prestigious came in 2024, when Delon became the French Ladies Champion

5. She competed for France at the 2023 European Girls' Team Championship

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

6. In 2018, she attended the Ryder Cup in Paris and was actually handed Tiger Woods' golf ball by caddie, Joe LaCava

7. In 2023, she enrolled at Virginia Tech University, majoring in business and economics

8. In October of that year, Delon kicked a field goal during the half time of a Virginia Tech American Football game, earning $250 in the process.

A post shared by Virginia Tech Women’s Golf (@hokieswgolf) A photo posted by on

9. Although she hasn't won individually at collegiate level, Delon has produced some good results, including a runner-up finish at the Schooner Fall Classic.

10. In 2025, the Frenchwoman competed in her first professional event as an amateur, claiming a T10th result at the Jabra Ladies Open on the Ladies European Tour

11. From an early age, Delon suffered with scoliosis and underwent surgery a few months after the diagnosis, having to relearn how to walk in the process

12. At The Women's Amateur Championship, the Frenchwoman made it to the final after numerous dominant displays in the match play portion of the event