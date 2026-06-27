Valentine Delon Facts: 13 Things To Know About The Women's Amateur Championship Finalist
Valentine Delon has enjoyed an excellent amateur career... Find out more about the Frenchwoman here
Valentine Delon made the final of The Women's Amateur Championship and is a member of the Virginia Tech women's golf team.
Get to know her better with these facts below...
Valentine Delon Facts
1. Delon was born in Paris, France
2. Daughter of Antoine and Laetitia Delon, Valentine's father is actually the captain of the French men's golf national team
3. She attended Diagonale Paris High School, before moving to Virginia Tech University
4. Earning a number of amateur titles, one of the most prestigious came in 2024, when Delon became the French Ladies Champion
5. She competed for France at the 2023 European Girls' Team Championship
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
6. In 2018, she attended the Ryder Cup in Paris and was actually handed Tiger Woods' golf ball by caddie, Joe LaCava
7. In 2023, she enrolled at Virginia Tech University, majoring in business and economics
8. In October of that year, Delon kicked a field goal during the half time of a Virginia Tech American Football game, earning $250 in the process.
A post shared by Virginia Tech Women’s Golf (@hokieswgolf)
A photo posted by on
9. Although she hasn't won individually at collegiate level, Delon has produced some good results, including a runner-up finish at the Schooner Fall Classic.
10. In 2025, the Frenchwoman competed in her first professional event as an amateur, claiming a T10th result at the Jabra Ladies Open on the Ladies European Tour
11. From an early age, Delon suffered with scoliosis and underwent surgery a few months after the diagnosis, having to relearn how to walk in the process
12. At The Women's Amateur Championship, the Frenchwoman made it to the final after numerous dominant displays in the match play portion of the event
Hometown
Paris, France
Height
5'7"
High school
Diagonale Paris High School
College
Virginia Tech University
Career-high WAGR
54th
Collegiate wins
Advance Golf Partners Collegiate (Team Portion)
Major debut
N/A
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.