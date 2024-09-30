Algot Kleen Facts: 12 Things You Didn't Know About The Swedish Golfer

Algot Kleen is one of the top talents currently in the college game and could well follow in the footsteps of fellow countryman, Ludvig Aberg one day. Find out more about Kleen via these facts...

1. Kleen was born in Fiskebackskil, Sweden.

2. His parents are called Humpe and Helena Kleen.

3. He played high school golf at Korrespondensgymnasiumet in his home town.

4. Kleen's list of golfing achievements while in high school include competing in the World Junior Golf Championship, earning a bronze medal at the European Team Championship, and finishing runner-up at the Swedish Junior Championship. All of those events were in 2019.

5. He initially began college life at East Tennessee State University, majoring in Sport Management before transferring to Louisiana State University ahead of his senior year in 2024.

6. In his freshman season at ETSU, Kleen tied the school record for most eagles in a single campaign with nine.

7. Kleen's first college victory arrived during his sophomore year when he shot a 13-under 203 to claim the Puerto Rico Classic. His second success was at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate with an 11-under 205.

8. According to his LSU bio, Kleen is 5ft9in tall.

9. In September 2024, Kleen helped LSU to the Visit Knoxville Collegiate team title after winning the individual crown - the third of his college career - by four shots on 12-under following rounds of 66, 65, and 67.

10. His highest-ever position in the World Amateur Golf Ranking list is 40th (September 2024).

11. Kleen made his first pro start at the 2024 Scandinavian Mixed, but missed the cut and finished 89th.

12. In 2023, he was selected for the All-Southern Conference team as well as the PING All-Region roster.

Algot Kleen Bio