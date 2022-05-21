9 Things You Didn't Know About Talor Gooch
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
9 Things You Didn't Know About Talor Gooch
1. Gooch was born in Oklahoma and went to the Oklahoma State University as well.
2. At age 9, when he won a U.S. Kids Golf World Championship, Talor started thinking about life on the PGA Tour. He grew up playing all sports but when he was 12 played in the Little League World Series.
3. Gooch turned professional in 2014 after a succesfful college career. He was amed first-team All-Big 12 selection as a sophomore in 2012 and was runner-up at the Big 12 Championship with a 3-over 213 that included rounds of 70-69- 74.
4. His dream foursome would include his dad, Kelsey Cline and Steve Ball.
5. His father, Ron Gooch, spent five seasons in the minor league system of the Texas Rangers.
6. Many may wonder if Talor’s name is a typo, it isn’t. His first name is intentionally y-less thanks to a family custom in which his mom’s side of the family likes names to be without a “Y.”
But the tradition isn’t exclusive to Talor. His mother’s name is “Amber,” spelled A-M-B-R-E and his sister’s name is Cassidi, spelled as it sounds but with an “i” rather than a “y” at the end.
7. According to his PGA Tour bio page his favorite sports team is the Dallas Cowboys and he also uses a quarter from the 1960s as a ball marker.
8. Gooch lives in Midwest City, Oklahoma, the same place he was born back in 1991.
9. One of his local friends is Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto, who have known each other since playing baseball together as 9-year-olds.
A golfer for most of his life, Sam started playing the game to prove he was the best player out of his father and two brothers.
He quickly became a golf equipment expert and has always been the one family and friends come to for buying advice, and spends a lot of his time putting golf gear, apparel and shoes to the test.
He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since February 2018. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.
A jack of all trades across print and digital formats, Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TS3
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M5 (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees)
Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚
Putter: Scotty Cameron Circa 62 #6
-
-
10 Things You Didn't Know About Cameron Young
Here are 10 facts on Cameron Young, a player who has had a very start to his professional golf career.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Who Is Mito Pereira's Caddie?
Get to know the Chilean's caddie, Scott McGuinness, a little bit better
By Matt Cradock • Published