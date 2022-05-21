9 Things You Didn't Know About Talor Gooch

9 Things You Didn't Know About Talor Gooch
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sam Tremlett
By
published

9 Things You Didn't Know About Talor Gooch

1. Gooch was born in Oklahoma and went to the Oklahoma State University as well.

2. At age 9, when he won a U.S. Kids Golf World Championship, Talor started thinking about life on the PGA Tour. He grew up playing all sports but when he was 12 played in the Little League World Series.

3. Gooch turned professional in 2014 after a succesfful college career.  He was amed first-team All-Big 12 selection as a sophomore in 2012 and was runner-up at the Big 12 Championship with a 3-over 213 that included rounds of 70-69- 74.

4. His dream foursome would include his dad, Kelsey Cline and Steve Ball.

5. His father, Ron Gooch, spent five seasons in the minor league system of the Texas Rangers. 

talor gooch

(Image credit: Getty Images)

6. Many may wonder if Talor’s name is a typo, it isn’t. His first name is intentionally y-less thanks to a family custom in which his mom’s side of the family likes names to be without a “Y.” 

But the tradition isn’t exclusive to Talor. His mother’s name is “Amber,” spelled A-M-B-R-E and his sister’s name is Cassidi, spelled as it sounds but with an “i” rather than a “y” at the end.

7. According to his PGA Tour bio page his favorite sports team is the Dallas Cowboys and he also uses a quarter from the 1960s as a ball marker.

8. Gooch lives in Midwest City, Oklahoma, the same place he was born back in 1991.

9. One of his local friends is Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto, who have known each other since playing baseball together as 9-year-olds.

Sam Tremlett
Sam Tremlett

A golfer for most of his life, Sam started playing the game to prove he was the best player out of his father and two brothers.
He quickly became a golf equipment expert and has always been the one family and friends come to for buying advice, and spends a lot of his time putting golf gear, apparel and shoes to the test.  
He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since February 2018. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.

A jack of all trades across print and digital formats, Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well. 

Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five. 


Sam is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TS3
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M5 (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees)
Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚
Putter: Scotty Cameron Circa 62 #6


Latest

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.