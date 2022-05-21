Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

9 Things You Didn't Know About Talor Gooch

1. Gooch was born in Oklahoma and went to the Oklahoma State University as well.

2. At age 9, when he won a U.S. Kids Golf World Championship, Talor started thinking about life on the PGA Tour. He grew up playing all sports but when he was 12 played in the Little League World Series.

3. Gooch turned professional in 2014 after a succesfful college career. He was amed first-team All-Big 12 selection as a sophomore in 2012 and was runner-up at the Big 12 Championship with a 3-over 213 that included rounds of 70-69- 74.

4. His dream foursome would include his dad, Kelsey Cline and Steve Ball.

5. His father, Ron Gooch, spent five seasons in the minor league system of the Texas Rangers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

6. Many may wonder if Talor’s name is a typo, it isn’t. His first name is intentionally y-less thanks to a family custom in which his mom’s side of the family likes names to be without a “Y.”

But the tradition isn’t exclusive to Talor. His mother’s name is “Amber,” spelled A-M-B-R-E and his sister’s name is Cassidi, spelled as it sounds but with an “i” rather than a “y” at the end.

7. According to his PGA Tour bio page his favorite sports team is the Dallas Cowboys and he also uses a quarter from the 1960s as a ball marker.

8. Gooch lives in Midwest City, Oklahoma, the same place he was born back in 1991.

9. One of his local friends is Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto, who have known each other since playing baseball together as 9-year-olds.