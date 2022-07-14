8 Things You Didn't Know About Barclay Brown
We get to know English amateur Barclay Brown a little better with these eight facts.
8 Things You Didn't Know About Barclay Brown
1. Brown was born in Sheffield back in 2001. His birthday is January 23rd.
2. Brown represented GB&I in the 2018 and 2019 Jacques Leglise Trophy while serving as the playing captain.
3. As you can see from the hat in the picture above, Brown attended Stanford University in California, USA. At the time of writing, during the 2022 Open Championship he has two years left to finish his degree. He studies economics.
4. In 2022 he is coming off a college season in which he finished as a runner-up at the Pac-12 Championship, and the NCAA Regional. During his college career he has won victory at the 2021 Cowboy Classic, along with eight top-10 finishes. His career stroke average is 71.71.
5. Brown is a member at Hallamshire Golf Club. Fellow members at the club are Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick. In fact Brown said he was inspired to qualify for the 2022 Open Championship at St. Andrews after watching Matt win the US Open at Brookline.
6. He played in the 2021 Walker Cup and posted 1-2-1 record. During the amateur event he partnered Alex Fitzpatrick in foursomes play and they would lose both of their matches by one hole. The USA won a narrow contest 14-12.
7. According to his Stanford bio, his hobbies are listening to music, working out, and food.
8. In the 2022 Amateur Championship at Royal Lytham, Barclay shot 70-65 to be the co-medalist in stroke-play, but in the first round lost to Gustav Frimodt 4&3.
