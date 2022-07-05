Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

8 Things You Didn't Know About Aldrich Potgieter

1. Potgieter's home town is Mossel Bay which is a place closely associated with fellow South African Louis Oosthuizen. We believe Oosthuizen's local course is Mossel Bay and he once shot a 57 there, a course record.

2. In 2019, he was ranked 6,000th on the World Amateur Golf Ranking

3. Potgieter became the second youngest winner in the 127-year history of the Amateur Championship on June 18 when he beat England’s Sam Bairstow 3&2 in the 36-hole final at Royal Lytham and St Annes.

4. It was Potgieter’s fourth win of the year – three in his home country and one in Australia. As well as The Open there will be places waiting for him in next year’s US Open and, by tradition, The Masters at Augusta National.

5. Potgieter became only the third South African to triumph after Jovan Rebula at Royal Aberdeen in 2018 and Bobby Cole at Carnoustie in 1966.

6. The South African was born in 2005 in Mossel Bay and he would eventually attend the Louis Oosthuizen Junior Golf Academy in South Africa.

7. Even before his Amateur Championship success, Potgieter had a very fast start to his career as a golfer. He won the 2020 South Australian Junior Masters by a commanding 9 strokes, and then in 2021, he won the Western Australian Amateur and finished second in the Australian Boys’ Amateur. But wait there is more. He won Nomads South African Juniors International and NOMADS SA Boys U19 Championship in 2022 as well.

8. We believe he is around six feet tall.