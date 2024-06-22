15 Things You Didn't Know About Amy Yang
Get to know multiple time LPGA Tour winner, Amy Yang, a little bit better with these 15 facts
1. Amy Yang, also known as Yang Hee-Young, was born 28th July 1989 in South Korea
2. She started playing golf at the age of 10 and credits her family, particularly her parents, as the individuals who have had the most influence on her career
3. At the age of 15, she moved to the Gold Coast in Australia and, in 2005, won the Queensland Amateur Championship. To this day, she is still the youngest winner of the event at just 15-years of age
4. The following year, at the 2006 Australian Junior Championship, Yang finished second
5. Her hobbies include shopping, watching movies and meeting friends
6. At the 2006 ANZ Ladies Masters, a Ladies European Tour event, Yang claimed the title and became the youngest winner ever on the LET at 16 years, 192 days. The record held for over a decade and was then broken by Atthaya Thitikul in July 2017. Thitikul was just 14-years-old.
7. Turning professional in 2006, Yang was offered a special exemption to join the LET at the age of 17 and became their youngest ever member
8. At the first time of trying, Yang secured non-exempt status for the 2008 LPGA Tour season and picked up her first win as a professional at the Ladies German Open. After winning, she revealed that she would be donating all of her prize money ($60,000) to victims of a recent earthquake in China
9. At the 2009 LPGA Corning Classic, she made her first ace on the LPGA Tour
10. At the LPGA Tour's Tournament of Champions in 2020, she played alongside basketball point guard, Deron Williams, as well as American actor, Alfonso Ribeiro
11. After a number of close calls, Yang eventually won on the LPGA Tour at the 2013 LPGA KEB-HanaBank Championship. She birdied the first sudden-death playoff hole to defeat Hee-Kyung Seo
12. She is a three-time winner of the Honda LPGA Thailand event on the LPGA Tour, claiming victories in 2015, 2017 and 2019
13. Yang is known as one of the game's most consistent performers and, from 2012 to 2019, missed just 17 cuts in 179 starts
14. She represented South Korea at the 2016 Olympics and just missed out on a medal after finishing in a tie for fourth
15. Her biggest win, to date, came at the 2023 CME Group Tour Championship. In the process, Yang claimed a $2 million paycheck and enjoyed her most successful year, financially, picking up $3.2 million in 20 tournaments
