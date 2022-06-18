Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

11 Things You Didn't Know About Matthew NeSmith

1. NeSmith was born on September 29, 1993.

2. He grew up in North Augusta, South Carolina and from the age of 8, he attended the Masters every year until leaving for college. His first Masters memory includes taking a photo with Bernhard Langer.

3. On the 2019 Korn Ferry Tour, NeSmith won the Albertsons Boise Open to secure his PGA Tour card. He won the event by one stroke from American Brandon Hagy, and Norwegian Viktor Hovland (opens in new tab).

4. His middle name is Christian

5. NeSmith attended the University of South Carolina where he studied Sociology. He graduated in 2016 after he became the first Gamecock in program history to earn PING First Team All-America honors. He was also a semi-finalist to win both the Ben Hogan and Jack Nicklaus awards.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

6. NeSmith is married to Abigail after he proposed to her on the 18th green of Harbour Town Golf Links in March 2018. Abigail was on the equestrian team at South Carolina so we can assume they met whilst at college.

7. Was named 2010 Male Athlete of the Year by the Greater Augusta Area Sports Council.

8. His parents are Darren and Beth NeSmith.

9. He has been really close to Curing Kids Cancer, a non-profit based out of Atlanta, where his wife Abigail has worked. NeSmith has also volunteered to build bikes for families who need them for Christmas.

10. NeSmith turned pro in 2016 after a successful amateur and college career.

11. His brother is a photo journalist in New York City and has photographed celebrities who have been on the cover of Vogue.