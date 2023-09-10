11 Things You Didn't Know About Hurly Long
Get to know the German DP World Tour player, Hurly Long, a little bit better with these facts
1. Christopher Herlihy "Hurly" Long was born July 21st 1995 in Heidelberg, Germany
2. His dad is a professional golfer and his mum is a flight attendant
3. He attended Texas Tech University from 2015-18 after attending University of Oregon in 2014/15
4. Enjoying a successful amateur career, he set a course record 61 at Pebble Beach in 2017 where, in the process, he won the Carmel Cup
5. He represented Germany three times in the Eisenhower Trophy before turning professional in 2019
6. Plying his trade on the Pro Golf Tour, his first professional win came at the Raiffeisen Pro Golf Tour St. Pölten, when he just missed a putt for 59
7. He has one sister and his idol is Tiger Woods
8. He secured a spot on the Challenge Tour for 2020 after winning the Pro Golf Tour's Order of Merit. In his first year on the Challenge Tour, he won the the Italian Challenge Open
9. A big fan of American sports, Long reportedly enjoys NBA and basketball, with the German also seen skiing in numerous Instagram posts
10. Along with his hobbies, Long can also do impressions, with one of his best ones being Sky Sports' Tim Barter
11. Long is famed for his meditation and breathing technique before each shot, with the German explaining: "I'm seeing that I have to focus and it's kind of a zen mind state and that allows me to hit very subconsciously and if you can, I think it is important that you use your subconscious mind as much as possible in golf as it is way more powerful than your conscious mind."
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
