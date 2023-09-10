Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

11 Things You Didn't Know About Hurly Long

1. Christopher Herlihy "Hurly" Long was born July 21st 1995 in Heidelberg, Germany

2. His dad is a professional golfer and his mum is a flight attendant

3. He attended Texas Tech University from 2015-18 after attending University of Oregon in 2014/15

4. Enjoying a successful amateur career, he set a course record 61 at Pebble Beach in 2017 where, in the process, he won the Carmel Cup

5. He represented Germany three times in the Eisenhower Trophy before turning professional in 2019

6. Plying his trade on the Pro Golf Tour, his first professional win came at the Raiffeisen Pro Golf Tour St. Pölten, when he just missed a putt for 59

7. He has one sister and his idol is Tiger Woods

8. He secured a spot on the Challenge Tour for 2020 after winning the Pro Golf Tour's Order of Merit. In his first year on the Challenge Tour, he won the the Italian Challenge Open

9. A big fan of American sports, Long reportedly enjoys NBA and basketball, with the German also seen skiing in numerous Instagram posts

10. Along with his hobbies, Long can also do impressions, with one of his best ones being Sky Sports' Tim Barter

11. Long is famed for his meditation and breathing technique before each shot, with the German explaining: "I'm seeing that I have to focus and it's kind of a zen mind state and that allows me to hit very subconsciously and if you can, I think it is important that you use your subconscious mind as much as possible in golf as it is way more powerful than your conscious mind."