10 Things You Didn't Know About Zac Blair
1. Zachary James Blair was born 20th August 1990 in Salt Lake City, Utah
2. Blair attended Fremont High School in Utah, and his earliest golf memory was caddying for his dad, James
3. His father played college golf at BYU (Brigham Young University) alongside former several PGA Tour players. In total, James made 22 PGA Tour appearances
4. Like his dad, Blair attended BYU and played on their golf teams from 2009 to 2013. He enjoyed many successes, including four college wins and was named an All-American in 2012
5. Turning professional in 2014, Blair plied his trade on the PGA Tour Latinoamérica and Web.com (now Korn Ferry Tour) circuits
6. Blair collects Lego and his favorite books are from the "Harry Potter" series
7. After finishing second at the Web.com Tour Championship in 2014, he earned his PGA Tour card for the 2014–15 season
8. In 2016, the American was disqualified at the Wells Fargo Championship for using a non-conforming club. The reason for it? Well, Blair had struck himself on the head with his putter and continued to use it even though it was damaged
9. He is a golf course-design enthusiast, with one of his first golf courses being completed in the Fall of 2023. Called The Tree Farm, the course is in South Carolina
10. After losing his PGA Tour card in 2018, Blair claimed the Korn Ferry Tour's Ellie Mae Classic in 2019. The win meant he regained his PGA Tour card, something which Blair has kept ever since
