10 Things You Didn't Know About Patrick Fishburn

1. Patrick Fishburn was born 21st July 1992 in Ogden, Utah

2. He attended Fremont High school and then moved to Brigham Young University alongside Zac Blair, a current PGA Tour player who Fishburn played alongside at the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans

3. In 2009, he was named Utah Junior Golf Player of the Year and, whilst an amateur, won over 60 titles at Junior, Regional, State and National level

(Image credit: Getty Images)

4. Growing up, Fishburn was a starting point guard for the Fremont basketball team, with the American also enjoying weight-lifting, fishing and tennis

5. His family are also sporty, with Fishburn's dad playing American Football and his two sisters playing golf for Weber State

6. Turning professional in 2018, he has played the majority of his career on the mini-tours and Korn Ferry Tour

7. In 2023, Fishburn secured his PGA Tour card for the 2024 season, with the American finishing inside the Top 30 of the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Points List

Fisburn holds his PGA Tour card in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

8. He served for two years as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Nashville, Tennessee

9. Fishburn's family is in the ranching business and have horse ranches in both Utah and Idaho

10. Standing at 6'4", Fishburn is inside the Top 50 of the PGA Tour's Driving Distance for 2024, but also one of the least accurate, hitting just 55% of his fairways