10 Things You Didn't Know About Patrick Fishburn
Get to know the American PGA Tour player, Patrick Fishburn, a little bit better with these facts
10 Things You Didn't Know About Patrick Fishburn
1. Patrick Fishburn was born 21st July 1992 in Ogden, Utah
2. He attended Fremont High school and then moved to Brigham Young University alongside Zac Blair, a current PGA Tour player who Fishburn played alongside at the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans
3. In 2009, he was named Utah Junior Golf Player of the Year and, whilst an amateur, won over 60 titles at Junior, Regional, State and National level
4. Growing up, Fishburn was a starting point guard for the Fremont basketball team, with the American also enjoying weight-lifting, fishing and tennis
5. His family are also sporty, with Fishburn's dad playing American Football and his two sisters playing golf for Weber State
6. Turning professional in 2018, he has played the majority of his career on the mini-tours and Korn Ferry Tour
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
7. In 2023, Fishburn secured his PGA Tour card for the 2024 season, with the American finishing inside the Top 30 of the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Points List
8. He served for two years as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Nashville, Tennessee
9. Fishburn's family is in the ranching business and have horse ranches in both Utah and Idaho
10. Standing at 6'4", Fishburn is inside the Top 50 of the PGA Tour's Driving Distance for 2024, but also one of the least accurate, hitting just 55% of his fairways
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
10 Things You Didn't Know About Zac Blair
Get to know the American PGA Tour player, Zac Blair, a little bit better with these facts
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'Oh No!' - Watch As Golf Fan's Ball-Hawking Instinct Causes Awkward Moment At Zurich Classic Of New Orleans
Brandt Snedeker had an embarrassed fan to thank for saving him a potentially difficult second shot at TPC Louisiana
By Jonny Leighfield Published