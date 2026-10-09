Why Sequencing Matters In The Golf Swing And How To Improve It

In the golf swing, we need to create a sequence, not various positions.

Golfers are often fed the narrative that the swing must hit certain positions, so why is there so much variety in swing shapes and styles? It's a myth that goes against the best ball striking lessons.

Elite players sequence their swings so well - they don't simply place the club in certain positions and hope this produces an efficient swing.

Below, Top 50 Coach James Jankowski explains how better sequencing can lead to a centred strike more consistently and, ultimately, lower scores in 2026...

Why Golf Swing Sequencing Matters

The way the body and club move creates the positions I referred to. The lower body starts the transition, followed by the torso, then the arms, which pull the club down.

Each segment then slows as the next accelerates, helping release the club through impact.

As the lower body and torso decelerate, that energy is transferred through the arms and into the club and ball.

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Great ball-strikers display good sequencing regardless of their swing shape and style (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

The Step Drill

The step drill is a great way to improve your sequencing in the golf swing (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

The step drill is a simple way to feel the correct downswing sequence. As you start the backswing, take a small step and shift slightly towards the trail side.

Before the club reaches the top, step towards the lead side to re-centre your body and allow the lower body to start the transition.

Now let the sequence unfold. The club should be the last bit of the sequence to accelerate.

It's important not to force the club into certain positions (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Slow It Down

A good sequence is not just about acceleration in the downswing. Every segment must also decelerate before impact.

Try making either several continuous swings in a row or hitting a line of balls without resetting between each one.

Body turn decelerates before impact and the club after (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

After each strike, you have to decelerate the body before impact and then the club post impact, enough to regain balance and move back into the next swing.

This creates a better feeling of the impact sequence, rather than continuing to chase clubhead speed into the finish.