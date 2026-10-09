Why Sequencing Matters In The Golf Swing And How To Improve It
Top 50 Coach James Jankowski explains why effective sequencing is a crucial component in consistent ball striking and offers his expert tips to help you improve
In the golf swing, we need to create a sequence, not various positions.
Golfers are often fed the narrative that the swing must hit certain positions, so why is there so much variety in swing shapes and styles? It's a myth that goes against the best ball striking lessons.
Elite players sequence their swings so well - they don't simply place the club in certain positions and hope this produces an efficient swing.
Below, Top 50 Coach James Jankowski explains how better sequencing can lead to a centred strike more consistently and, ultimately, lower scores in 2026...
Why Golf Swing Sequencing Matters
The way the body and club move creates the positions I referred to. The lower body starts the transition, followed by the torso, then the arms, which pull the club down.
Each segment then slows as the next accelerates, helping release the club through impact.
As the lower body and torso decelerate, that energy is transferred through the arms and into the club and ball.
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The Step Drill
The step drill is a simple way to feel the correct downswing sequence. As you start the backswing, take a small step and shift slightly towards the trail side.
Before the club reaches the top, step towards the lead side to re-centre your body and allow the lower body to start the transition.
Now let the sequence unfold. The club should be the last bit of the sequence to accelerate.
Slow It Down
A good sequence is not just about acceleration in the downswing. Every segment must also decelerate before impact.
Try making either several continuous swings in a row or hitting a line of balls without resetting between each one.
After each strike, you have to decelerate the body before impact and then the club post impact, enough to regain balance and move back into the next swing.
This creates a better feeling of the impact sequence, rather than continuing to chase clubhead speed into the finish.
Location: Old Fold Manor
James has been coaching golf for 10 years and specialising in putting for more than six. In the past three years James has worked with more than 3000 golfers, including more than 200 professionals. If he was to single out a success it would be seeing Jamie Rutherford win the EuroPro Tour order of merit this year after working together for the past three years. His philosophy is simple – 'We do whatever it takes to make each individual better on the greens.’
A typical lesson:
It almost doesn’t exist, due to each session being catered to the individual. However, the general structure of a new client may be similar. I would start with an analysis of their current putting game. This would involve using video analysis, Capto and Quintic data, hitting putts from varying distances and break directions, asking appropriate questions the whole time. My goal in the opening 15-20 minutes of a session, is to understand the areas within which the client can find the biggest and fastest gains. I’m not just looking at their technique, I’m looking at their process and routines, asking them about their approach, and more.
Analysis of performance:
Keeping putting stats is extremely important to be able to notice tendencies and trends. My favourite stats app being Spider Putt. This allows me to notice these trends for specific putts, by both distance and slope amount. I have also composed a document of performance games for students to do during sessions or in their own time. This allows for in depth assessment over time in specific areas.
Most common problem:
Probably speed control. This usually starts with a lack of understanding of what they should be trying to achieve. More often than not, if they can fully understand what their goal is with acceleration in the stroke, they have a far greater chance of achieving it. I also have a bunch of great drills to help them improve their technique and enhance their skills.
Mark has worked in golf for over 20 years having started off his journalistic life at the Press Association and BBC Sport before moving to Sky Sports where he became their golf editor on skysports.com. He then worked at National Club Golfer and Lady Golfer where he was the deputy editor and he has interviewed many of the leading names in the game, both male and female, ghosted columns for the likes of Robert Rock, Charley Hull and Dame Laura Davies, as well as playing the vast majority of our Top 100 GB&I courses. He loves links golf with a particular love of Royal Dornoch and Kingsbarns. He is now a freelance, also working for the PGA and Robert Rock. Loves tour golf, both men and women and he remains the long-standing owner of an horrific short game. He plays at Moortown with a handicap of 6.
- James Jankowski Top 50 Coach
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