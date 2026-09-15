3 Things To Know About Your Low Point (That Will Improve Your Ball Striking)

The most important point in the golf swing is impact, but how many amateur golfers truly understand what is happening with their low point?

The best ball striking tips have a common goal, to improve your ability to achieve a centred strike more consistently - and this low point lesson is one that every amateur needs to here.

Below, PGA Pro and Top 50 Coach James Jankowski simplifies the key points that you need to know about the low point of the golf swing and offers three simple lessons that will help to improve your ball striking this season...

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Low Point Lessons: How To Improve Your Ball Striking

1. Common Misconception

Most golfers treat a fairway wood like a driver and try to sweep the ball away.

But the ball isn't on a tee. The driver is the only club other than the putter that you hit on the upswing. You need a slightly descending angle of attack with a fairway wood.

The wide flat sole glides through the turf rather than digging, so there's no divot, but the club must still brush the turf just after the ball.

Move the ball back an inch and try to feel the club gliding through the grass post-impact, almost as though you're looking to launch a second ball just ahead of the one you're hitting.

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Imagine you are launching a second ball past impact to ensure the club glides through the grass (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

2. Why You Top The Ball

If you're topping the ball, that is a low point issue.

For a clean strike, the lowest point of your swing arc must occur after the ball. When it arrives too early, the club is already rising at impact and the leading edge catches the equator.

Topping the golf ball can be caused by a low point issue (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

The culprit is often an instinctive desire to help the ball up, scooping at it and leaning back, which flips the low point to behind the ball.

The fix is to keep the hands ahead of the ball at impact. That forward shaft lean moves the low point forward.

The tee peg drill will help. Set a tee in the ground where the second ball was in the first tip. Push it all the way in and focus on striking it after the ball. The hands lead while the loft lifts.

3. The 'Pitch Shot' Link

Yes, this is a pitch shot but the common theme here is low point.

On a pitch, start neutral with straight arms. In transition, make a small lateral shift towards the target. This moves the low point forward with the club lagging behind the hands to keep the arms long through impact.

This pitch shot feel can help you to control your low point with longer clubs (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

As you feel the club and arms catching up to your body, start to rise with your legs to lift the handle just enough to stop the club burying itself into the turf. This syncs up the club, arms and body.