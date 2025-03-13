Sergio Garcia Offers His Favorite Tee-To-Green Tips To Help The Amateur Golfer

We've been fortunate to speak to Sergio Garcia about the technical side of the game on a number of occasions, most recently at the end of last year, when the 45-year-old sat down for a chat with Golf Monthly's Jeremy Ellwood.

It's always fascinating to listen to the Spaniard talk about the intricacies of the golf swing and how amateur players can make quick improvements.

In this interview, and in an effort to help you shoot lower scores, we asked the former Masters champion to offer his best tips and advice for every aspect of the game - driving, iron play, chipping, putting, and practice.

When one of golf's greatest ever ball strikers is willing to offer a few nuggets, you really should listen, certainly if you want to shoot lower scores.

SERGIO GARCIA'S TOP TIPS

Sergio Garcia Tour professional Sergio Garcia enjoyed a glittering amateur career before becoming the then-youngest player to make a DP World Tour cut in 1995 aged just 16. The Spanish star has 20 international titles to his name and is regarded as one of the Ryder Cup's best ever players.

Chipping

Try to make sure you use the bounce of the club, which is the back of the sole, rather than the leading edge. Feel that you release the right hand at impact and feel the bounce hitting the ground.

Usually if you do that, you’re not going to take much of a divot so it’s going to be more of a sweeping stroke, and that’s going to give you more consistency.

Increasing power

When I try to hit a ball hard, I make my driver backswing slower. When people try to hit it hard, they often speed up their backswing and then have to slow down coming into the ball.

So, slow down the backswing and once you get to the top you can unload the power from there.

Garcia will sometimes take the driver back a little slower to help generate more power (Image credit: Getty Images)

Better ball-striking

One of the most important things is to be balanced in your swing. If you’re falling over every time, it’s going to be difficult to be consistent with your strike. So the more balanced and centred you can be, the better.

The key to better-ball striking is a balanced swing (Image credit: Getty Images)

Beating a slice

A slice is usually dependent on a couple of things. When the set-up is a bit too open, that’s going to make you come down across the ball with an open face at impact. Having a good release is important, too.

An easy fix for a slice is to find a little bit of an upslope on your range and practice making swings with the ball above your feet. That’s going to help you flatten out your swing and release the club better.

"More spin comes from good contact and speed in your swing"

Course management

It’s important to realise your limitations and acknowledge that sometimes it’s just better to chip out and make a bogey. Trying to hit a cavalier shot, you’ll likely end up making a double or a triple.

So unless it’s a shot you can see and it’s fairly easy, take your medicine, put it on the green and make par or bogey at worst.

Bunker play

Make sure you have speed through the ball. I see amateurs stopping on the shot and then the sand takes over, so you can’t get the ball out.

Make sure you have a nice explosion just behind the ball and accelerate the club through it.

Accelerating the club through the hitting zone will help you to escape bunkers (Image credit: Getty Images)

Holing out

Holing out is all about confidence in reading the putt. Be confident with your read and be committed to what you’re doing.

Reading greens

I like to look at putts from behind the hole and from the low side. The main thing to remember is the middle part of the putt is the most important – it’s where most of the break is going to be.

Be confident with your read and be committed to what you’re doing (Image credit: Getty Images)

More wedge spin

More wedge spin comes from good contact and speed in your swing. The longer the shot is the easier it is to spin it, but if you have good speed at the bottom of the swing on your chips you can create some action.

Practice

Before a range session, I make sure my wrists and shoulders are fully loose by swinging holding two clubs together a few times.

I then hit some short pitch shots and work all the way through my bag up to driver.