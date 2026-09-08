Most Golfers Struggle To Control Their Wedges (Until They Learn This Shot)

I don't think I am going out on a limb by saying that most golfers have struggled with their short game at one time or another.

Having the right menu of shots to choose from around the green is a great way to improve and bed in consistency, but there is one shot that is particular useful to learn.

The half pitch is a key component in any good short game clinic, but for the purpose of this particular article we asked Top 50 Coach to dedicate his full attention to supporting golfers to learn this crucial shot.

Below, Keith uses more than three decades of coaching experience to explain how you can use your wedges to vary flight, spin and release, before sharing a useful step-by-step guide on how to play the half pitch shot...

How To Play The Half Pitch Shot

Four wedges, four different shots (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

First, get to know your wedges. Here, I have four, which will each yield a different result.

If you make the same length and speed of swing, each will deliver a different flight according to the loft and spin generated, so the ball will behave differently on landing.

Take time in practice to get to understand the different results each delivers by swinging all your wedges the same length back and through at a similar tempo.

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They will all differ in terms of flight, spin and how much the ball rolls when landing on the green.

You don't need a wide stance to play the half pitch shot (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

If you restrict your backswing, there's only so much forward momentum you can generate, which will cap the distance you can hit each wedge.

Equally, many club golfers swing back too far, then have to reduce speed by decelerating through the ball.

You don't need a wide stance for a half swing. A narrow stance also helps minimise body movement to assist with the strike.

I also have a little more weight on my front foot to encourage a downward strike. Use your torso and shoulders to control the swing with the arms following.

Hinging the wrists a little will help create a steeper angle of attack.

Rotating through to the finish is important (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Just as you control the backswing with your upper body, so too the follow-through.

By capping the follow-through, you can move through impact with conviction, unhinging your wrists with purpose knowing the ball can only go so far.

This will help with consistency of strike and also with poor lies or grass snagging the club at impact.

Above, see how I've rotated my upper body in a similar way to the backswing.

By using measured lengths of swing with each different wedge loft, you can create a complete menu of distances.