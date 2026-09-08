Most Golfers Struggle To Control Their Wedges (Until They Learn This Shot)
Most golfers would benefit from learning how to play a half pitch shot in order to control their distance and spin around the green. Our expert explains how...
I don't think I am going out on a limb by saying that most golfers have struggled with their short game at one time or another.
Having the right menu of shots to choose from around the green is a great way to improve and bed in consistency, but there is one shot that is particular useful to learn.
The half pitch is a key component in any good short game clinic, but for the purpose of this particular article we asked Top 50 Coach to dedicate his full attention to supporting golfers to learn this crucial shot.
Below, Keith uses more than three decades of coaching experience to explain how you can use your wedges to vary flight, spin and release, before sharing a useful step-by-step guide on how to play the half pitch shot...
How To Play The Half Pitch Shot
First, get to know your wedges. Here, I have four, which will each yield a different result.
If you make the same length and speed of swing, each will deliver a different flight according to the loft and spin generated, so the ball will behave differently on landing.
Take time in practice to get to understand the different results each delivers by swinging all your wedges the same length back and through at a similar tempo.
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They will all differ in terms of flight, spin and how much the ball rolls when landing on the green.
If you restrict your backswing, there's only so much forward momentum you can generate, which will cap the distance you can hit each wedge.
Equally, many club golfers swing back too far, then have to reduce speed by decelerating through the ball.
You don't need a wide stance for a half swing. A narrow stance also helps minimise body movement to assist with the strike.
I also have a little more weight on my front foot to encourage a downward strike. Use your torso and shoulders to control the swing with the arms following.
Hinging the wrists a little will help create a steeper angle of attack.
Just as you control the backswing with your upper body, so too the follow-through.
By capping the follow-through, you can move through impact with conviction, unhinging your wrists with purpose knowing the ball can only go so far.
This will help with consistency of strike and also with poor lies or grass snagging the club at impact.
Above, see how I've rotated my upper body in a similar way to the backswing.
By using measured lengths of swing with each different wedge loft, you can create a complete menu of distances.
Mark has worked in golf for over 20 years having started off his journalistic life at the Press Association and BBC Sport before moving to Sky Sports where he became their golf editor on skysports.com. He then worked at National Club Golfer and Lady Golfer where he was the deputy editor and he has interviewed many of the leading names in the game, both male and female, ghosted columns for the likes of Robert Rock, Charley Hull and Dame Laura Davies, as well as playing the vast majority of our Top 100 GB&I courses. He loves links golf with a particular love of Royal Dornoch and Kingsbarns. He is now a freelance, also working for the PGA and Robert Rock. Loves tour golf, both men and women and he remains the long-standing owner of an horrific short game. He plays at Moortown with a handicap of 6.
- Keith Wood Top 50 Coach
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