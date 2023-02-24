I Tracked Every Shot Tiger Woods Hit To Warm-Up... Here's What You Can Learn

There are many things tour players do that amateurs don't, but among them, warming up properly could be the most important.

If it's not you, you probably know at least a few people who pitch up to the club five minutes before their tee time and head straight to the first with zero prep.

With that in mind, I followed Tiger Woods inside the ropes at Riviera on his latest return to pro golf at the Genesis Invitational and tracked every shot he hit before he started his first round.

This is a man who's had his body pieced back together countless times and who is lucky to still have two legs, so he obviously can't put in the same reps he would have even five years ago in the midst of his persistent back problems, and is certainly incapable of tackling his unbelievable former daily routine.

Yet he still warms up better and more efficiently than most healthy and injury-free golfers. Woods was due to tee off at 12.04pm local time, and given his laundry list of physical ailments, I expected him to arrive promptly, so I made my way down the hill shortly after 10am to ensure I didn't miss a shot. I was waiting a while.

At 11.17am, 47 minutes before he would hit start his first competitive round since the 150th Open in July of 2022, the 15-time Major champion sauntered over to the short game area to join playing partners Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas. Here is what I saw next and the lessons I learned.

(Image credit: Andrew Wright)

11.19am

Woods spent 10 minutes at the short game area, starting with some chips before moving into the rough and the bunker. In total, he hit 35 shots and appeared very relaxed, chatting to caddie Joe LaCava as well as McIlroy and Thomas. Here's how he broke it down:

17 chips from closely mown grass to a range of targets at varying distances

10 greenside shots from the rough - a mixture of chips and flop shots

8 bunker shots from various lies to various targets

(Image credit: Andrew Wright)

11.29am

Woods then made his way over to his designated spot on the range to work through the bag, starting with his wedges and short irons. In total, he hit 20 shots here in six minutes. Check out the video below to see how smooth his tempo was here.

10 shots (wedge), upping the distance gradually

10 shots (8 or 9-iron)

11.35am

The 47-year-old then hit some mid and long irons, swinging with more vigour and reducing the reps. He hit just eight shots and showed signs that he was struggling a little with his ankle. In the video, however, he absolutely flushes one.

5 shots (5 or 6-iron)

3 shots (3-iron)

11.38am

Three minutes later, it was time to hit some woods. At the Genesis Invitational, Woods opted to sacrifice a wedge to carry a 5- and 3-wood. Again, he didn't hit many and again, he didn't hit them particularly well. I was starting (foolishly) to get concerned at this point. Below he hits a pretty ropey hook which induces a gasp from the packed gallery in attendance.

3 shots (5-wood)

5 shots (3-wood)

11.43am

With his tee time fast approaching, Woods took out the driver to put his body to the test. He seemed more comfortable with the big stick than he did with his woods (a sign of what was to come) which was reassuring.

5 shots (driver) - cuts only and swinging at around 85%

(Image credit: Andrew Wright)

11.46am

Most golfers would end their range session here but not Woods. Having worked up through the bag, he went back to the short clubs.

3 shots (8 or 9-iron)

5 shots (wedge)

4 chips

4 flop shots

(Image credit: Andrew Wright)

11.48am

Before making the walk up the hill towards the putting green, Woods hit two final shots, presumably to practice what he might hit off the first tee.

1 shot (driver)

1 shot (3-wood)

11.59am

Woods got to the putting green with five minutes to spare and hit a handful of putts from short, mid and long range. Admittedly, it was impossible to track his exact routine at this point as the place was mobbed with fans.

(Image credit: Andrew Wright)

Totals

At the range, Woods hit a total of 94 shots in roughly 31 minutes, which might sound like a lot, but the majority were with an 8-iron and below. Here's how he broke down his range session:

Chips/bunker shots - 43

Wedge/short iron shots - 28

Mid/long irons - 8

Woods/drivers - 15

Total - 94

Takeaways

There are many lessons I took away from Tiger's warm-up that would help most amateurs, myself included. The first was that he focused primarily on shots from 150 yards and in. In fact, that made up more than 75% of his range session. In my experience, golfers who do hit balls before playing tend to massively prioritise the long game.

Next, he appeared mega relaxed. He admitted after the round he was nervous to get going and throughout the round, but he didn't show it and certainly didn't put any extra pressure on himself as he warmed up. He was swinging smoothly and chatting between every few shots.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, he put little to no stock into the bad shots he hit, and there were a few. He also wasn't moving all that well, either. In all honesty, I expected him to struggle after what I saw, particularly with the long clubs, but he put all that to one side when it was go time and actually put on a bit of a driving clinic.

Contrast that with amateurs, many of whom will lose confidence completely after a bad range session and start to micro analyse their swing. It's something I'm guilty of but going forward I'm going to endeavour to remember that it's just a warm up and treat it as such.