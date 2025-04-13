Rory McIlroy Explains His Extraordinary Pre-Round Routine (And It's The Complete Opposite Of Most Amateurs)
McIlroy shares what goes into his usual pre-round routine at tournaments and what his timetable looks like before arriving at the first tee
If you asked most amateurs what their pre-round routine looks like, the response might involve anything from a good 30-minute warm-up at the range to making their tee time with seconds to spare and throwing a coffee down their throat as fuel.
The latter is about as far away from Rory McIlroy's usual tournament preparation as it gets, with the Northern Irishman sharing at The Masters exactly what he does before a round and how much time he likes to set aside to complete the tasks in a relaxed manner.
Speaking after working his way to the top of the leaderboard before the final round in 2025, McIlroy explained how his extremely successful career has long featured a tried-and-tested preparation itinerary.
He said: "I try to get to the golf course three, three-and-a-half hours before I play, and then I feel like those three hours when I get here go pretty quick from locker room, up to the gym, warm up, back here, back in the locker room, food, shower, get ready, go to the range. I feel like that three hours goes really, really quickly.
"It's just that trying to fill that time between sort of 7:00am and 10:30am before heading to the golf course. You know, thankfully there's some good options. But the one thing I've tried to do a good job of this week is just not being on the phone and just trying to stay clear of that and do other things."
Although perfectly refined now, there was a famous incident prior to the 2012 Ryder Cup Sunday Singles session in which McIlroy's warm-up more closely reflected that of a mid-handicapper.
Having overslept, thinking his tee time was an hour later than it actually was, the Northern Irishman was raced to Medinah in a police car and was left with less than 15 minutes to inhale an energy bar, hit a few putts and quickly make his way over to the first tee.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
In the end, everything worked out perfectly for McIlroy. He met his wife Erica Stoll as a result of his error and went on to beat Keegan Bradley 2&1 to help Team Europe pull off a miraculous comeback.
Fast forward over a decade and the former World No.1 has learned his lesson. Plus, he has Erica or daughter Poppy as failsafe alarms at home.
Not every pro enjoys a long and intense warm-up, though - just ask DP World Tour pro, Joe Dean. The Englishman revealed in 2024 that he never hits balls on the range before a round, instead preferring to simply hit a few chips and putts before making his way over to the first.
Asked to explain his methods before the final round of the KLM Open, at which Dean lost out in a playoff to Guido Migliozzi, the Yorkshireman said: "It's just something that I've worked on over the last couple of years.
"It's just been something where I've played well after not going to the range. If anything, I almost feel too loose [after the range], if that makes sense. I'm just trying to get more feel from coming straight here [to the short-game area] and seeing what I've got."
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
‘You Kinda Did It To Yourself’ – When Bryson DeChambeau Needled Rory McIlroy Over US Open Battle
Months after Bryson DeChambeau’s defeat of Rory McIlroy in the US Open, the two met in Las Vegas, where the LIV Golfer had a lightning-quick response to a humorous comment from his rival
By Mike Hall Published
-
If Bryson DeChambeau Wins The Masters Today, Will He Eclipse Scottie Scheffler As Golf's Shining Star?
Bryson DeChambeau heads into the final round at The Masters with a chance to win a third Major, which I believe would firmly cement him as golf's new poster boy
By Barry Plummer Published
-
‘You Kinda Did It To Yourself’ – When Bryson DeChambeau Needled Rory McIlroy Over US Open Battle
Months after Bryson DeChambeau’s defeat of Rory McIlroy in the US Open, the two met in Las Vegas, where the LIV Golfer had a lightning-quick response to a humorous comment from his rival
By Mike Hall Published
-
Should It Be Mandatory For Pro Golfers To Speak To The Media After A Round?
There seems to be a growing debate in the men's game as to whether pros should have to speak to the media after they've finished - our writers discuss...
By Michael Weston Published
-
How Many Playoffs Have There Been At The Masters?
There have been plenty of thrilling conclusions at The Masters and, throughout its 89 editions, we have seen a total of 17 playoffs
By Matt Cradock Published
-
What You Get For Finishing Second At The Masters
Finishing runner-up at The Masters is sure to bring disappointment, but there are plenty of reasons for the player who misses out to be cheerful too – here are the details
By Mike Hall Published
-
Why Does Rory McIlroy Have A Dog Headcover For His Driver?
The much-loved St. Bernard has travelled the world with McIlroy several times over
By Michael Weston Published
-
'Genuinely Shocking, I Just Spat Out My Coffee' - Masters Fans Surprised As Traditional Sunday Pin Switched Up For Final Round
The hole locations for the final round of the Masters have been released - and they've got a lot of people talking
By Michael Weston Published
-
I’ve Been To The Masters On Practice And Tournament Days… Here Are The Pros And Cons Of Each
Every day at Masters week is special, but certain days can be marginally better than others
By Michael Weston Published
-
Watch The Masters Final Round: TV Coverage, Live Streams, Start Times As Rory McIlroy Battles Bryson DeChambeau And History
All the info on live streams, TV broadcasts, and free coverage of one of the most hotly anticipated final days of any Major as McIlroy battles with DeChambeau
By Patrick Fletcher Published