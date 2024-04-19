I Don’t Care About The World Rankings… These Are The 10 Best Male Golfers In The World Right Now
Fergus Bisset gives his thoughts on the 10 best male golfers in the world right now – the players with the greatest current potential to win the biggest tournaments
After Scottie Scheffler’s dominant Masters win, there’s no doubt that he is currently the best male golfer in the world. But, after him, it’s less clear cut. There has been a great deal of talk about the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) over the last couple of turbulent years in men’s professional golf and those playing on the LIV circuit struggle to maintain a top placing, as they can’t pick up points outside of The Majors or the irregular counting tour events they are able to tee it up in.
Also, I don’t think the OWGR always reflects who is currently playing the best golf or has the greatest potential to win big events. Historic points can skew the list and mean players who have performed well but are not currently on top form can remain high on the list.
Here’s who I believe to be the 10 best male golfers in the world right now.
1 - Scottie Scheffler
There's no question that Scottie is the best in the business right now. He won the Arnold Palmer Invitational, he won The Players Championship and he won The Masters. He’s hitting it miles and has the ball on a string when he gets an iron in his hand. He’s Number 1 and there’s no argument.
2 - Ludvig Aberg
The young Swede is hugely talented and he gets my vote at Number 2 more because of the potential I think he has than for his recent results... although he was, of course, runner-up at Augusta. That, incredibly, was his first start in a Major. He’ll be a multiple Major champion relatively quickly.
3 - Xander Schauffele
The smooth-swinging Olympic champion does everything very well and is on an excellent run right now. He was tied second in The Players, tied fifth in the Valspar and eighth at Augusta. He’s another man I believe will win multiple Major championships. I think he could be one to watch at The Open this year at Royal Troon.
4 - Jon Rahm
He’s just such a formidable player. He may have had a disappointing Masters but you wouldn’t be surprised if he won in any tournament he teed it up in. If the Spaniard plays his very best, even Scheffler has had, and would still have, trouble pushing him aside.
5 - Joaquin Niemann
Another LIV Star who is playing tremendously well right now. The Chilean has two LIV victories and he won the recent Australian Open. He’s a hugely talented golfer with the skills to win Majors.
6 - Rory McIlroy
He may not be on his best form just now and another disappointing Masters finish will have frustrated him, but the Northern Irishman has as much natural ability as anyone in the game. If he can get his mindset right, he can win any week he tees it up.
7 - Max Homa
The classic-swinging American was tied third at Augusta. He has a beautiful game and no apparent weaknesses.
8 - Cam Smith
The Australian may currently be outside to top-50 on the OWGR but he’s a likely contender in any event he participates in, as a tied sixth in The Masters shows. He is as good with the putter as anyone in golf. He’s a Major champion and could well win another – He’s one to watch at Royal Troon this year I think.
9 - Tommy Fleetwood
Tied third in The Masters and a winner earlier this year in Dubai, Fleetwood is extremely consistent and always seems to be in the mix right now and is one of the very best players not yet to have won a Major.
10 - Bryson DeChambeau
“The Scientist” faded a little at Augusta to finish tied sixth, but he proved again just how much power and potential he possesses. His technical approach isn’t to everyone’s tastes (your author included) but it’s tough to argue against its effectiveness. He’s had four straight top-10s in LIV events.
