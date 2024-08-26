Sway No More... Rid Your Golf Swing Of This Destructive Habit With One Expert Drill
Swaying in the golf swing can lead to a plethora of undesirable outcomes, but this simple drill from Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Josh Mayo can remedy the issue...
Swaying is a leading cause of the biggest and most common swing faults, often leading to the rage-inducing topped shot that can so quickly derail your round.
Understanding how to effectively rotate in the golf swing, and combining that with a well-rehearsed rhythm and tempo is a great remedy to improve your ball striking. In this article, Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Josh Mayo shares his expert tips and outlines a great drill that will help you to embed good habits...
How To Prevent Swaying In The Golf Swing
Some golfers have a tendency to move, or ‘sway’, off the ball as here. Sometimes it’s because of an eagerness to wind up and hit it hard; other golfers hear ‘transfer your weight’ and think this is what needs to happen. However, this lateral swaying moves the bottom of the swing arc behind the ball at impact.
See, in the image above, how an upper body sway causes you to move off the centre line. The line through my sternum and my nose has moved away from the centre line. From here, a lot of golfers panic in the downswing as they realise that staying behind the ball will lead to thins and tops. They know they have to get back to the ball, which means they often end up throwing the upper body and arms at it, and throwing the upper body like that leads to a lack of power and efficiency.
Pop an alignment stick in a range bucket, so you have a similar set-up to the one in the image below. Angle the stick so it’s pointing slightly towards you as you lean forwards in your golf posture. With a club across your chest, just work on getting into this rotated position.
Feel the weight shifting into the middle of the trail foot by rotating the shoulders (and hips to a lesser degree) away from the target, instead of sliding or swaying. Rehearsing this move again and again can be a really effective way to groove the right feelings and rid your game of the destructive sway.
It’s especially focused because there is no ball or ‘hit’ involved, which means you can concentrate solely on rotating your shoulders properly around that axis. If you can embed these good habits in the rehearsal, you will see the results in your golf swing when it counts.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Location: Windmill Leisure
Joshua has been playing golf pretty much his entire life with his dad, Paul, being a former Amateur champion and Walker Cup player. He brings a holistic approach to coaching for all ages and abilities and he will use a combination of modern teaching methods as well as the traditional methods. Is an all-round sports fanatic.
Teaching philosophy:
As a whole I like to consider my teaching to be holistic. With qualifications in sports psychology and strength and conditioning I like to consider myself able to deal with any scenario. On a daily basis I see people need to improve their physical well-being just by watching them swing a club. Some other people have issues that can’t be seen physically and can only be found when you dig a bit deeper into their mindset. Some people just want to have a friendly chat and the smallest of improvements in their golf can make their day. Everyone needs specific and individual attention but from a golf coaching perspective having good posture and trusting your own swing from that point is crucial.
Assessing a student's needs:
Ask them how they learn best. People learn in different ways. Asking them what job they do can often be a good indicator of how they learn. Some people love seeing video analysis with trackman data whereas other people like to feel the movements and learn from the feedback of the strike and ball flight. Others like to see explanation demonstrations so showing and explaining can be useful.
Greatest teacher:
My dad, Paul Mayo. He was fortunate enough to play in the Masters with Jack Nicklaus so that alone means he has plenty of experience and stories to tell. His lessons are always engaging and he keeps things extremely simple. He coaches by eye and has an amazing understanding of people's needs. He has developed young golfers as well as elite and lady golfers. His attitude towards the game is inspiring and contagious.
-
-
What Is Meant By Preferred Lies?
It's a term that most golfers are aware of but when, where and how can you take preferred lie relief out on the golf course?
By Jeremy Ellwood Published
-
Rory McIlroy Accidentally Breaks Driver As FedEx Cup Woes Continue
The World No.3’s driver shaft snapped after he leaned on it while picking up his tee at Castle Pines Golf Club
By Mike Hall Published
-
Don't Ever Slice The Golf Ball Again... This One Simple Drill Is Your Saviour
Sick of a horrendous slice plaguing your performances and your scorecard? Banish the fault for good with this simple drill from a Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach
By Jo Taylor Published
-
This Pre-Shot Drill Is Used By A World-Class Ball Striker On The PGA Tour... And It Will Drastically Improve Your Golf Swing!
Striking the golf ball perfectly takes plenty of practice, but much of the hard work comes before you even swing the club. These 3 expert tips explain how...
By Joshua Mayo Published
-
Putting In The Wind: 3 Pro Tips To Score Well In Tough Conditions
Whether you love links golf, or the wind is causing havoc during your midweek medal, these 3 expert tips will help you to navigate the greens and putt well...
By Clive Tucker Published
-
This Quick Clubface Fix Will Save You Plenty Of Shots On The Golf Course...
Some of the most common faults in the golf swing relate to the clubface, but this quick fix from Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach John Howells can save the day...
By John Howells Published
-
I Could Have Thrown The Golf Ball Further Than Some Of My Tee Shots... But 4 Tips Helped Me To Flush It!
Generating power off the tee is crucial for shooting lower scores and reducing your handicap. These expert PGA pro tips can help you find those extra yards...
By Barry Plummer Published
-
5 Power Secrets From One Of LIV Golf's Biggest Hitters
Hitting the ball a long way off the tee doesn't have to be a pipe dream, especially with these five power tips from one of the biggest hitters in world golf...
By Barry Plummer Published
-
My Handicap Just Wouldn't Come Down... Until I Learned How To Play These 5 Tough Golf Shots
I was leaking shots on the course and sending my handicap in the wrong direction, but learning how to play five tricky golf shots really helped my scores...
By Clive Tucker Published
-
I Always Struggled With My Ball-Striking From An Uneven Stance... But These 3 Expert Tips Changed Everything!
Finding your ball in a tough spot and facing a tricky stance can be overwhelming for many golfers, but these three expert tips are complete game-changers...
By Katie Dawkins Published