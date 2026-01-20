Improve Your Ball Striking With A 'Plane' And Simple Iron Play Drill (That You Haven't Tried Before)
Investing time in iron play drills to boost your ball striking is a great move this winter, but I bet you didn't expect this item to hold the key to improvement
Russell Covey
If you head to the range for a practice session you will likely see lots of golfers practicing iron play drills as they search for improvement, perhaps using the 20 best ball striking lesson for amateurs, but I guarantee you won't have seen this one!
As I will discuss later in this piece, I love to think outside the box in an attempt to engage golfers and empower them to find the marginal gains that could hold the key to rapid progress.
Whether you are making a coffee and checking your grip using a plastic stirrer or using a magic sponge to make sure you never shank it again, there are so many items around the home that can help to make you a better golfer.
In this article, I am doubling down on that theory and utilising one surprising item in a simple iron play drill that will improve your ball striking...
Iron Play Drills: Better Ball Striking Is 'Plane' And Simple
In his impressive coaching career, Russell Covey has helped countless amateurs and professional golfers, from beginner to elite, achieve their goals and play their best golf.
Russell's students having notched up wins in the Spanish, French, Dutch, Scottish and English Amateur Championships and St Andrews Links Trophy. In 2021, he was named PGA Specialist Professional and PGA Specialist Coach.
Yes, this is a toy aeroplane on my club! I’m always looking out for different kinds of props I can use in lessons, and Brian Manzella was the first coach I saw using this one.
A lot of mid- to high-handicappers, particularly slicers, tend to try and keep the clubface facing the target line for too long post-impact. This image below shows this poor position, with the giveaway being that the wings are pointing to the right.
As you move into the longer clubs, what you’ll inevitably see happening is more of a slice.
Attaching a plane to the club can help those guilty to get away from passive hands. This is what we want to see.
Getting into this position (same position but side-on to the right) may feel awkward at first; in fact, many people I teach find it strange as they feel like the ball is going to go way left.
All I’m trying to do – and this is where the visual aid of the aeroplane helps – is to get golfers to learn how to rotate the forearms, shaft and clubface.
See here how the toe of the club is pointing straight up and the wings of the plane are horizontal.
As long as the wings are at 90˚ to the face of the golf club, in theory, for most people, that’s going to be straight(ish). You can also just about see how the hands work. They roll and rotate.
To get the most out of this drill, just rehearse some slow swings and focus on where the plane’s wings are pointing. Don’t worry about hitting any balls.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. A multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the England football team, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment, travel and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including seven World No.1s, and has attended and reported on numerous Major Championships and Ryder Cups around the world. He's a member of Formby Golf Club in Merseyside, UK.
- Russell CoveyTop 50 Coach
