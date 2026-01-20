Improve Your Ball Striking With A 'Plane' And Simple Iron Play Drill (That You Haven't Tried Before)

Investing time in iron play drills to boost your ball striking is a great move this winter, but I bet you didn't expect this item to hold the key to improvement

Michael Weston's avatar
By
published
Contributions from
Baz Plummer preparing to hit an iron shot, standing behind the ball looking down the line and visualising the shot, with an inset image of Russell Covey demonstrating his &#039;plane&#039; and simple iron play drill for better ball striking
Better ball striking is 'plane' and simple, so when you nail this one you will be flying!
(Image credit: Mark Newcombe/Matt Lincoln)

If you head to the range for a practice session you will likely see lots of golfers practicing iron play drills as they search for improvement, perhaps using the 20 best ball striking lesson for amateurs, but I guarantee you won't have seen this one!

As I will discuss later in this piece, I love to think outside the box in an attempt to engage golfers and empower them to find the marginal gains that could hold the key to rapid progress.

Iron Play Drills: Better Ball Striking Is 'Plane' And Simple

Top 50 Coach
Russell Covey

In his impressive coaching career, Russell Covey has helped countless amateurs and professional golfers, from beginner to elite, achieve their goals and play their best golf.

Russell's students having notched up wins in the Spanish, French, Dutch, Scottish and English Amateur Championships and St Andrews Links Trophy. In 2021, he was named PGA Specialist Professional and PGA Specialist Coach.

Yes, this is a toy aeroplane on my club! I’m always looking out for different kinds of props I can use in lessons, and Brian Manzella was the first coach I saw using this one.

A lot of mid- to high-handicappers, particularly slicers, tend to try and keep the clubface facing the target line for too long post-impact. This image below shows this poor position, with the giveaway being that the wings are pointing to the right.

Russell Covey just past impact position in an iron shot, with a toy plane attached to the shaft of the iron as part of a ball striking drill

Visual feedback is key, and this drill certainly provides that

(Image credit: Matt Lincoln)

As you move into the longer clubs, what you’ll inevitably see happening is more of a slice.

Attaching a plane to the club can help those guilty to get away from passive hands. This is what we want to see.

Getting into this position (same position but side-on to the right) may feel awkward at first; in fact, many people I teach find it strange as they feel like the ball is going to go way left.

Russell Covey in the finish position of an iron shot at hip height, pointing the head of the iron down the line of the camera, with a toy plane attached to the club as part of an iron play drill

Passive hands are the enemy, so work through this 'awkward position' to achieve better ball striking

(Image credit: Matt Lincoln)

All I’m trying to do – and this is where the visual aid of the aeroplane helps – is to get golfers to learn how to rotate the forearms, shaft and clubface.

See here how the toe of the club is pointing straight up and the wings of the plane are horizontal.

As long as the wings are at 90˚ to the face of the golf club, in theory, for most people, that’s going to be straight(ish). You can also just about see how the hands work. They roll and rotate.

Russell Covey demonstrating an iron play drill using a toy plane, from side on with the plan attached to the shaft of the iron near the grip

Get those wings to a horizontal position and you will notice better ball striking results

(Image credit: Matt Lincoln)

To get the most out of this drill, just rehearse some slow swings and focus on where the plane’s wings are pointing. Don’t worry about hitting any balls.

Michael Weston
Michael Weston
Contributing editor

Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. A multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the England football team, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment, travel and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including seven World No.1s, and has attended and reported on numerous Major Championships and Ryder Cups around the world. He's a member of Formby Golf Club in Merseyside, UK.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.