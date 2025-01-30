Are You An Inconsistent Putter? Try This Simple Putting Drill To Groove A Solid Stroke
If you can't understand why your putting varies so much from one round to the next, make sure you try this drill
Putting, perhaps more than any other part of the game, tends to vary dramatically from one round to the next - certainly where club golfers and mid to high handicappers are concerned.
We could talk a lot about putting technique - which is obviously crucial - and recommend plenty of the best putting tips, but sometimes it can help just to focus on one particular thing.
In this article, we've asked Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Clive Tucker to recommend one drill that can help you to improve your consistency on the greens.
We all have bad rounds with the putter, of course, even the pros. However, what many of us suffer with is really wild inconsistency. So, here's how we're going to fix that...
HOW TO IMPROVE YOUR PUTTING CONSISTENCY
Clive spent ten years as a playing professional before making the move into elite coaching. He's worked with a number of Tour professionals, and one of his great strengths is being able to tailor his instruction for each student no matter what their level.
This is a great drill if you’re struggling for consistency as it will help you regain control of the putter face. If the path of somebody’s putting stroke looks fine but they’re getting an inconsistent roll, the first thing I would look at is how well they’re controlling the face.
If the path is okay but the face is changeable, it’s usually down to a grip pressure change during the stroke. Even subtle pressure changes can affect what the wrists and hands do.
To add greater consistency, place a ball between your trail forearm (as below) and the putter grip. With the ball in place, you will feel the pressure against your forearm and should then look to maintain that during your stroke.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
If you maintain it and keep the ball in place (as below), the face will feel very stable. If you lose the pressure in the backswing, the ball will fall out, highlighting unwanted wrist and hand movement.
To make sure you perform this correctly, and you understand what this putting drill is for, here's a step-by-step guide on to do...
1. Added pressure
Placing a golf ball between your forearm and putter grip, as in the photo below, will create a feeling of pressure at set-up.
2. Keep it in place
The aim is to keep the golf ball in place. If you can maintain that pressure throughout your stroke, you’ll be able to return the face squarely to the ball more consistently.
3. Unwanted movement
The ball may fall on the backswing, indicating a problem, but if not, the pressure will stop you flicking the wrists, like I've done here.
Like a lot of golf putting drills, this one can be effective in a number of different ways, even helping to cure the putting yips. Give it a go, and I'm convinced it can help you to groove a better and more reliable stroke.
FAQS
What are the putting yips?
Much like the shanks, it's not a problem golfers like to discuss! Despite extensive research around the yips in golf, the exact cause is unknown. One possibility is biochemical changes in the brain that accompany ageing.
Excessive use of the involved muscles and intense demands of coordination and concentration are thought to play a part. Focal dystonia, which involves involuntary spasms in small muscles, has also been mentioned as a possible cause.
What is the correct putting grip?
The putter grip is individual to any golfer, and there are a number of different types of golf grip. However, when putting, we want to feel as though the hands are working as a unit.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including seven World No.1s, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups around the world. He's a member of Formby Golf Club in Merseyside, UK.
- Clive TuckerTop 50 Coach
-
-
Better Bunker Play Is Hard To Achieve Without Drill Work. Here Are 4 You Should Definitely Try...
Pop the ball out with ease and knock it close with these simple greenside bunker drills
By Michael Weston Published
-
Wilson 2025 Dynapwr Hybrid Review
Is the Wilson Dynapwr hybrid worthy of a place in your bag? Sam De’Ath takes it to the course and analyses the performance on offer
By Sam De'Ath Published