5 Things Every Amateur Golfer Should Copy From JJ Spaun's Superb US Open Winning Golf Swing

The notion that the average club golfer can copy the complete golf swing of a Major Champion is pretty farfetched, but there are a number of things that the best players in the world do which any amateur golfer can copy in their own game.

JJ Spaun emerged victories at at the 2025 US Open, after a resilient display in very challenging conditions, but that didn't happen by fluke. He relied on a fantastic golf swing, some very consistent fundamentals... and a 64-foot putt to win the US Open.

So, in the interest of understanding how this helped propel him to greatness, I reached out to Top 50 Coach Gary Alliss for an in-depth analysis of JJ Spaun's golf swing - and a few pointers on how amateur golfers can learn from it...

JJ Spaun's Golf Swing: 5 Things All Amateur Golfers Can Copy

Tips by... Tips by... Gary Alliss Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach and PGA Pro Gary began his PGA training at Trevose, where, in 1983, he became head professional. In 2005, he joined The Belfry, where he managed a team of 35 PGA professionals. He's travelled the world several times over, working extensively in Slovakia, Ghana and Israel, and from January 2022 he will be will be taking over his father's position as patron of England and Wales Blind Golf Society.

Asking an amateur golfer to play golf like JJ Spaun did during that heroic US Open victory would be unfair, but I am confident that there is always something we can learn from these elite professionals that all amateurs can embed into their own game.

After more than 50 years in the game and with over 100,000 golf lessons delivered, I have had plenty of experience analysing golf swings.

Below, I share five things that I like about JJ Spaun's setup fundamentals and action - in the hope that you can use this information to improve your own game.

You don't win the US Open without a sublime golf swing - and JJ Spaun certainly has that (Image credit: Getty Images)

1. Posture

JJ Spaun has a very sound posture. When looking down the line, he bends forwards from the hips maintaining a good spine angle, with a lovely line from the back of his head to the base of his spine.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

His knees are also perfectly flexed, so that his kneecaps are above the balls of his feet. This is great for balance and helping him achieve those pure strikes that we witnessed at Oakmont.

2. Setup

Looking at his address position face on, he sets himself up well and nicely behind the ball.

By this, I mean he positions his right shoulder sufficiently lower than the left to encourage a good turn and ensure the club swings on plane.

More importantly, and this is something few club players set well, he ensures his hips are also set with the top of his left hip a millimetre or two higher than the right.

Many club players have the hips level at address (or worse), meaning the top of the right hip is higher than the left.

Setting this way forces the player to make all sorts of minor compensations to swing the club anywhere near the ideal plane and to obtain the correct angle of approach.

So, a key takeaway from JJ Spaun's swing is to set your left side higher than your right - and simply reverse for the lefties.

3. Backswing

JJ Spaun's backswing looks effortless, but he does so much well to give himself the best chance of success through impact (Image credit: Getty Images)

JJ Spaun's backswing is very neat, looking almost effortless.

To start the backswing, he simply turns his right shoulder and hip back behind him so that he has space for the club to follow its natural plane.

His left shoulder initiates the swing and his hips move in sympathy. This is what we should all be trying to do, and good teachers have been advocating for 100+ years.

4. Transition

JJ Spaun's transition from backswing to downswing is gentle.

Too many club players jump off their right leg as they start the downswing. JJ just lets his hips start down by settling back towards their setup position.

This brings his arms down into the hitting area and he can maintain his posture as he releases into impact.

Mind you, he does sometimes rise a bit onto the ball of his left foot at impact with the driver, which is not ideal!

He lost his smooth rhythm in the golf swing somewhat at the start of round four at the US Open, but regained it after the rain to storm to a momentous victory.

5. The Finish

The picture perfect finish from JJ Spaun at The Players Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

The final piece of the jigsaw, but one that many amateurs often neglect. JJ Spaun has a beautiful finish position, often meaning that everything that came before has been executed well.

My advice to amateur golfers it to make sure you finish the shot balanced, posing for the camera as you watch your ball fly straight and true.

It seemed to work for the new US Open Champion, didn't it?