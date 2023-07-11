Former Premier League Player Wins Close House Club Championships
Former Middlesbrough and Sunderland player, Lee Cattermole, managed to secure the title by just one shot
Lee Cattermole is known for his time in the Premier League at Sunderland, with the Englishman making over 230 appearances for the club where he scored 10 goals. Now, following the Close House Men's Club Championship, it appears that the 35-year-old is also a rather good golfer...
It's well known that, in the football world, there is a rivalry between Sunderland and Newcastle but, at Close House in Newcastle upon Tyne, it was Sunderland who got the upper hand as Cattermole produced a 152 total to claim the title by just a single stroke.
Posting via their social media, Close House wrote: "Congratulations to Lee Cattermole on winning the Men's Club Championship! 36 holes played over both of our Lee Westwood golf courses today in very windy conditions proved a tough test. Well played from everyone here at Close House."
Retiring from football in 2020, Cattermole revealed that he was looking into coaching after finishing his stint in Holland with VVV Venlo early due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Like Gareth Bale following his retirement from football though, Cattermole has been spotted on the golf course numerous times, with the former Premier League player actually playing a Monday qualifier for the Betfred British Masters back in July 2020, as well as an International Series qualifier on the Asian Tour in 2023.
Taking up the game when he was 11, Cattermole revealed to the BBC that he played every summer until his first team debut at Middlesbrough when he was just 17. Although it is unclear as to how long Cattermole has been a member of Close House, the venue is known for staging multiple big events.
Amongst those include the British Masters in 2017 and 2020, as well as an International Series event in 2023. Famously, Lee Westwood is the Attached Touring Professional of the club, with the former World No.1 opening the Colt Course on the 10th May 2011.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
