Lee Westwood Involved In Bizarre Rules Incident At LIV Golf Riyadh

After being in contention in Riyadh, Westwood made a costly error at the 16th whereby he played the wrong ball after finding it in the creek

Lee Westwood strikes an iron shot and watches its flight
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By
published

Golf has the capability of throwing up some bizarre moments and, at LIV Golf Riyadh, that's exactly what happened to the experienced Lee Westwood.

Sitting four shots off the lead, the Englishman came to the par 4 16th needing a steady finish to remain in contention but, after finding the water from his tee shot, what followed can only be described as confusing.

Lee Westwood strikes a tee shot and watches its flight

Westwood dropped into a share off 11th after rounds of 65 and 71 in Saudi Arabia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pulling his tee shot into the creek, Westwood and his caddie Mick Doran found a golf ball sat in the water and, after Doran fished it out, Westwood played his third shot on to the green.

Finding the putting surface, albeit 35-feet away, the 51-year-old went to mark his golf ball but, continuing the drama, Westwood realised it was a completely different make and model and, consequently, he had violated the Model Local Rule in place for the event.

The result was another penalty shot added to his score and, after missing his bogey putt from 35-feet, Westwood tapped-in for what was eventually a double bogey, dropping him back to nine-under and six back of the leader Adrian Meronk.

A general shot of the 18th hole at LIV Golf Riyadh

LIV Golf Riyadh is taking place under the lights

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Following on from the bizarre moment, Westwood then bogeyed the par 3 17th and, eventually, signed for a one-under-par 71 to sit at eight-under, eight shots back of Meronk going into the final day in Riyadh.

Regarding the rule, players are allowed to change their golf ball whenever taking relief or after finding a hazard. What's more, if Westwood's caddie had found the same model and brand in the water and Westwood had played it, it wouldn't be a violation. However, because the Englishman played a different golf ball, it meant he broke the one-ball rule.

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

