Lee Westwood Enjoys US Senior Open Debut - But Reveals One Big Thing He Prefers About LIV Golf

He enjoyed a superb US Senior Open debut round of 66 where Lee Westwood credited a sharp short game, but it was the lack of shorts that he found hardest to adjust to.

Westwood hit four birdies, an eagle and two bogeys in his opening round of four under at Newport Country Club - which put him in T5 just three shots off the lead.

The Englishman is making his debut in the senior ranks despite turning 50 in April 2023, due to a combination of schedule issues and in the case of The Senior Open due to not being allowed following the fallout to his move to LIV Golf.

After making a great start, Westwood was asked if playing four rounds as opposed to the three on LIV would make a difference - but he said the rules on attire would be more of a difference.

"I think I can manage it," Westwood said about playing 72 holes. "It’s playing in trousers that’s bothering me more

"72 holes won’t be a problem. Like I say, it’s looking down and seeing my legs in trousers. I prefer to get my legs out.

"If you notice most of the guys wear shorts in practice. You can see how many people are comfortable, especially when it gets a bit warm putting a pair the shorts on."

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Westwood is hoping to emulate what fellow Englishman and LIV player Richard Bland did as he won the Senior PGA Championship on his own debut in the older category.

A period of illness meant Westwood has not been at his best, and only just getting over the effects of glandular fever the last couple of months.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

But he says now his better form is coming as a result of playing more golf, while also using his time off on staying in shape and even trying to add more speed to his swing.

"This is a good time of year to play a few tournaments. When I'm not at tournaments, keep my eye in, do a bit of practice," he added.

"Just that sharpens me up. Always played well and been sharper when I've not gone home and put the clubs away. It's a balancing act. I don't want to play all the time now and I can't play all the time. It's just not good for my body.

"I try and do what I can when I'm away from the golf course. I focus more on the gym work and staying flexible and strong. Injury prevention more than anything.

"Although I'm going through a power phase just to help me hit the ball a bit further and that worked last week. Driving distance was 15 yards up."