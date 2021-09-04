Check out social medias reaction to Nelly Korda's controversial putt.

“Even The Solheim Cup Has Had VAR Controversy” – Social Media Reacts To Solheim Cup Incident

The Solheim Cup is never short of controversy and, on the very first day, we saw an incident that sent the Twittersphere into a near meltdown.

With Korda’s putt hanging on the lip for eagle, Madelene Sagstrom picked up the ball and passed it back to her.

In doing so she broke rule 13.3a; therefore, team USA went on to win the hole and then the match by 1-up, with the rules decision proving the deciding factor.

You can check out the incident here.

But how did social media react to the incident. We take a look below.