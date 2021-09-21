Woods Not Attending Ryder Cup But Likely To Video Call

The 15-time Major winner is unlikely to be at Whistling Straits this week after his car accident in February

Steve Stricker will be without his former Ryder Cup partner and close friend Tiger Woods this week at Whistling Straits.

The US captain concedes that a Woods visit is “probably not going to happen” after the 15-time Major winner’s car accident in February.

However, Woods is expected to, ‘at the very lest’ video call Team USA during the week, according to the Telegraph.

“Probably not going to happen. He’s been, you know, obviously in my ear a lot and I call him pretty regularly,” Stricker said of Woods.

“He’s part of our Ryder Cup Team. He’s part of what we do. He’s been part of so many of these teams.

“So to bounce ideas off of him, all of us, players alike, I know some of the players went over to see him.

“But I think it’s just not a good time for him to be here physically because of where he’s at in his rehabilitation and tough course to walk, right.

“Everybody is going to see it, from tee-to-green, it’s difficult. So probably won’t show up.

“But he’s getting better and his focus and mine is on making a comeback to play again.

“We don’t want to get in the way of that because we would all love to see him come back and play.”

Woods was a successful player/captain at the 2019 Presidents Cup, where the USA beat the Internationals by 16-14.

He was also a vice captain to Davis Love III at Hazeltine in 2016, where the USA won 17-11.

The American has played in eight Ryder Cups, most recently in 2018, which was a forgettable week where he lost all four of his matches.

Stricker will miss Woods at this year’s Ryder Cup, as the pair have played together in the match on six occasions across the 2010 and 2012 Ryder Cups.

Only Patrick Reed and Jordan Spieth (seven) have played more times as a pair in the Ryder Cup than Woods and Stricker.

Whilst they’ve partnered each other six times, they have only won two games and lost four.